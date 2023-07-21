Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin looked spectacular on the red carpet at Barbie The Movie premiere in Lagos

The businesswoman has gone viral with her stunning costume for the star-studded event

Some celebrities and other social media users have expressed mixed reactions to her flamboyant look

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin was among the fashion icons who graced the Lagos premiere of Barbie The Movie on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Lure's creative director and founder, a fashion brand in Ghana, stole the spotlight with her magnificent look on the red carpet.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin rocks a butterfly-themed outfit to Barbie The Movie premiere in Lagos. Photo credit: @salmamumin

Source: Instagram

Some style influencers in Ghana, including fashion designer Elikem the Tailor and Osebo The Zara Man, have complimented her gothic look.

However, some social media who lauded the talented actress with an hourglass shape also expressed their opinions that she didn't dress to match the event's theme.

Notwithstanding, Salma Mumin nailed the look as she wore an attention-seeking Wakanda-inspired matching hat. She wore flawless makeup while strutting in expensive high heels.

Top Ghanaian celebrities and other social media users have commented on Salma Mumin's look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ajpoundz_gh stated:

OUR SALMA REPRESENTING❤️

Nikkisamonas stated:

Beautiful

msnancy_sc stated:

Girl you went

_engraxiia_ stated:

I loooooove

_aglo. NEMA stated:

The outfit is giving, and Salma, you look so good, but it’s just not looking Barbie

Miss.Mantebea stated:

They said to dress like Barbie, not Maleficent

Evidenceidun stated:

Madam, who do you want to impress

adelaide_plange stated:

Beautiful dress ❤️but how will u sit?

elikemkumordzie stated:

from the fashion guru, I say, YOU DO ALL

sondell_theoway stated:

Is not giving Barbie but Wakanda

cookieteegh stated:

Wow baby girl you didn’t go there to play

smelldelicious_gh stated:

Eeeeih dis b Barbie lemme b coming n going

Watch the video below;

Source: YEN.com.gh