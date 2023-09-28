Plus-size Ghanaian bride Dr Cindy Yeboah has warm hearts online with her plush wedding ceremony

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate looked stunning in elegant outfits for the traditional wedding

The beautiful bride couldn't stop smiling as she posed with her pretty bridesmaids for jaw-dropping photos

Ghanaian bride and professional chef Dr Cindy Yeboah, who resembles award-winning gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has turned heads with her looks for her glorious wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Dr Cindy and Desmond rock black outfits for the pre-wedding photoshoot. Photo credit: @livewithkwaku

Ghanaian bride Dr Cindy shows off her flawless, no-make face

The beautiful Ghanaian bride, Dr Cindy, flaunted her smooth skin in a stunning makeup transformational video as she prepared for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Dr Cindy looks exquisite in a ruffled sleeve kente gown

Dr Cindy, the curvy Ghanaian bride, wore a uniquely designed corseted kente gown sewn with a custom-made kente fabric.

The fashion designer Elrosargh used purple beads to design a tassel sleeve that matched perfectly with the kente design.

Ghanaian groom Desmond looks dashing in a stylish white jacket

The handsome groom, Desmond Asante Dankwah looked dapper in a white blazer designed with rhinestones that he paired with a white shirt and black trousers for the white wedding.

Watch the lovely video as he recites his marital vows to his gorgeous wife below;

Some social media users have commented on Dr Cindy Yeboah's wedding photos

thered_ribbon stated:

So pretty

heras_dreadlocks stated:

I like this design; the corset feels comfortable at the bust, under the bust, back and armpit. To sew for a beautiful bride with this body shape needs experience, and it was done perfectly.

iam_miss_faustina stated:

The seamstress did amazing

Gloriatopeng stated:

A beautiful bride and makeup low key reminds me of Piesie Esther

grannys__pot stated:

covered up

Delsyneequaye stated:

Aww Cindy! such a beautiful bride

firebrand_ee stated:

Beautiful

