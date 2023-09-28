Columbus Crew player Yaw Yeboah has officially confirmed that he is madly in love with Gifty Boakye

Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend looked excited and happy as she went on a dinner date with her new superstar partner

Some social media users have congratulated the Right To Dream former player for making such a bold move

Ghanaian international photographer, Yaw Yeboah, has posted a photo of his new girlfriend on social media.

Yaw Yeboah and Gifty Boakye look stunning together in these photos. Photo credit: @giftyb

The celebrity couple Yaw Yeboah and Black Stars player Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend wore classy black outfits in the viral photos.

Miss Supranational Ghana 2022 representative Gifty Boakye wore a black halterneck short dress and black sandals.

The gorgeous swimwear model looked elegant in long African braids and mild makeup while smiling beautifully for the hallway photoshoot.

The Columbus crew player wore a black short-sleeved two-piece outfit and white sneakers styled with a black bucket hat.

Check out the photos below;

Yaw Yeboah and Gifty Boakye work out together at the gym

The talented footballer Yaw Yeboah rocked black shorts and black socks during his training session with his new girlfriend.

Gifty Boakye looked fabulous in a sports bra and matching leggings for a vigorous workout.

Yaw Yeboah shows off his acting skills in a viral TikTok Video

The madly-in-love couple Yaw Yeboah and Gifty Boakye left some social media users in stitches as they act professionally in this TikTok video about their relationship status.

Some social media users have commented on Columbus Crew player Yaw Yeboah and Gifty Boakye's photos

e.agyiri14 stated:

W)Fa nei

Alhassanabudunu stated:

Looking good, LEGEND ❤️❤️❤️

Bigsamboss stated:

Heat!

Officialkwabenaowusu stated:

Sisiia yenim s3 eye wo dea, wo ne obiaa mpiri ho

solomonowiredu99 stated:

My boss ❤️

samuelalert277 stated:

Great and beautiful ❤️❤️❤️enjoy bro

Aidoo.Joseph stated:

Cash money

get_dem_llc's profile picture

Joy always

Dbjgh stated:

Best man vibes here

s_moreira20 stated:

Enjoy life ❤️

ghana.365 stated:

A Boakye is always a great choice

Sharnasha stated:

I love to see it, melanin❤️

jka__97 stated:

Yaw is in love ❤️❤️❤️. God bless you

erickwame49 stated:

Nana nie

Meet Yaw Yeboah, a Black Stars Player Who Is Dating Thomas Partey's Ex-Lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian beauty queen Gifty Boakye, now seeing another Ghanaian footballer after parting up with Thomas Partey.

When she posted a video of herself and her new lover, Yaw Yeboah, posing together after a game, the fashion model Gifty Boakye almost completely crashed the internet.

Yaw Yeboah is the fifth Right to Dream Academy graduate to join the Club, joining Edward Opoku, Mohammed Abu, David Accam, Fifi Baiden, and Some social media users congratulated the new celebrity couple in their comments on the video.

