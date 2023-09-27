Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei has gone viral with her splendid outfit as she jams to Medikal's new song

The famous TikToker accentuated her curves in a bodycon and black strappy high heels in the beautiful video

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's elegant looks and impeccable dance moves

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei's fashion sense has improved over the last few months since she joined Media General's subsidiary Onua FM as a presenter.

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @osei_felicia.

Source: Instagram

The curvy content creator has two hundred thousand active followers on Instagram, who always admire her beauty as she rocks elegant outfits.

In her latest Instagram video, Felicia Osei looked classy in a bodycon dress while jamming to Medikal's new song, Sokoo.

Felicia Osei looks charming in a bob hairstyle

The Nsem Wo Krom host, Felicia Osei, styled her look with a shoulder-level bob hairstyle and mild makeup that has become a trending topic on social media.

Many of her followers have reacted to her post, commending her makeup artist for choosing the right foundation shade to blend with her flawless skin.

Felicia Osei slays in an elegant yellow dress

The famous TikToker Felicia Osei looked flamboyant in a yellow stylish dress and mild makeup with well defined eyebrows.

The TV personality accessorised her look with expensive jewellery set in the viral photos.

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's stunning photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Nanamadeinchinagh stated:

You look good!! Who styled you

Realjhib stated:

The skin also matches the makeup o W'ay3 kama ruff ❤️

kingsbae23 stated:

Bae, you fine ❤️chair sassy chocolate

abena_teresa stated:

OK girls, nyinaa class perfect You look so cute and sassy

Flavaflavswife stated:

You look stunning

nibbles_by_amani stated:

This is your best makeup ever

mrr__josh stated:

Ouuu❤️…gorgeous

kwabenascares_90 stated:

Akwasi’s’ wife

sarah__maanaa stated:

Looking beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

dj_raskobby stated:

You are so beautiful and pretty, sweetheart ❤️❤️

naya_ss19 stated:

❤️❤️❤️neat, friendly, simple and classy

Myzzkipo stated:

Oh, mine... You look amazing

