Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong's lawyer daughter, Mandy Ofori Sarpong, is getting married

Mandy's traditional wedding came off at her father's residence in Accra on Thursday, October 5, 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, Ibrahim Mahama, Osei Kwame Despite, and other prominent people graced the ceremony

Mandy Ofori Sarpong, one of the daughters of business mogul Ernest Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice fame, is getting married.

Details of Mandy's marriage ceremony, which is being held at her father's residence in Accra, have been sketchy, and the groom is not yet known, but videos from the event have emerged online.

Just like the 2020 wedding of her sister, Cindy, dubbed #Ciri2020, Mandy's traditional wedding promises to be a big celebration with many prominent personalities in attendance.

Among the rich and famous people gracing the wedding of Mandy, who is a lawyer by profession, is her father's associate, Osei Kwame Despite. Other members of the East Legon Executive Club joined the businessman.

Also present were NPP flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong and businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

Below are videos of some of the notable faces at the wedding:

1. Kennedy Agyapong rocks stylish kaftan

Assin Central MP and NPP flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong arrived at the wedding looking good in a white kaftan.

He exchanged pleasantries with some of the people he met including Ofori Sarpong and Despite, who were clad in identical kente clothes.

2. Ibrahim Mahama's arrival

Engineers and Planners boss Ibrahim Mahama looked simple in a white shirt and khaki trousers. He also greeted those around before taking his seat.

3. Fadda Dickson and Kennedy Osei

Despite Media MD, Fadda Dickson and his general manager, Kennedy Osei, arrived donning colourful kente.

Videos show plush decor and rich display of culture

Meanwhile, earlier videos from Mandy's traditional wedding ceremony showed a rich display of culture and wealth.

The decoration at the venue was top-notch and looked expensive.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's son marries in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Kwesi Ofori, the son of Ghanaian business mogul, Ernest Ofori Sarpong tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony.

He married a beauty entrepreneur, Ruth Ofori Acheampong, a lady related to former Health Minister Dr Richard Anane.

