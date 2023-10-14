Some top Ghanaian celebrities, musicians and business executives have gathered at the Grand Arena to celebrate exceptional personalities working tirelessly in various disciplines, from technology to art.

Fella Makafui, Becca and Nana Ama McBrown slay at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

The red-carpet fashion at the 8th EMY Africa Awards year has skyrocketed, and stars like Nana Ama McBrown and Becca have raised the bars again with their classy looks.

Lydia Forson slays in a black thigh-high gown at the 2023 Emy Africa Awards

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson gave her fans gothic vibes with her all-black ensemble at the star-studded event.

She wore a short-sleeved corseted gown styled with black fascinator and pearly earrings.

Fella Makafui stuns in a black one-hand dress at the 2023 Emy Africa Awards

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui rocked her signature hairstyle and flawless makeup as she slipped on a black gown with a ruffled sleeve.

Nana Ama McBrown looks gorgeous in a sleeveless dress at the 2023 Emy Africa Awards

Onua TV Presenter Nana Ama McBrown looked classy, like an Egyptian queen in a blue dress with gold embellishments styled with charming hairstyle.

Benedicta Gafah flaunts her colourful lace dress

Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah looked fabulous in a corseted lace gown designed with rhinestones.

She looked incredible in a beautiful hairstyle and drop earrings matching her dress.

Salma Mumin looks fantastic in a cleavage-baring dress

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Salma Mumin looked like a Barbie in a v-shaped pink lace beaded dress and coloured curly hairstyle.

Nana Akua Addo Slays In Stunning Kente Dress with Peacock Embroidery Design

Source: YEN.com.gh