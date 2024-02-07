Ghanaian musician Gyakie disappointed her fans over the weekend with her sartorial choices at the 2024 Grammy African Nominees Brunch

The 23-year-old dressed casually in a simple outfit as she hung out with other top African artistes

Some social media users commented on Gyakie's outfit and elegant hairstyle at the private event

Singer Jackline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, was among the few Ghanaian female musicians who graced the 2024 Grammy African Nominees Brunch in LA, organised by Dentaa Amoateng.

At the star-studded event, the Rent Free hitmaker looked effortlessly chic in a customised Ghana Jollof top and a long denim skirt.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie rocks flawless makeup. Photo credit: @gyakie

Gyakie wore a short blond hairstyle, flawless makeup with long eyelashes and bold lipstick while hanging out with Ayarr Starr, Amaarae, Berla Mundi and others.

The talented daughter of veteran musician Nana Acheampong styled her look with a black Balenciaga bag and glittering strappy sandals.

Gyakie poses with Dentaa Amoateng

Forever hitmaker Gyakie and the chief executive officer of GUBA were spotted together in lovely outfits.

Dentaa Amoateng looked ethereal in a strapless Kente dress and elegant hairstyle.

Some social media users commented on Gyakie's outfit at the 2024 Grammy African Nominees Brunch in Los Angeles.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

queenie_baby_18 stated:

Oh, gyakie, please add a little touch to your dress! We beg ‍♀️

Jorgewise stated:

Bubbly

rubyypearl_ stated:

Should she wear a dinner dress to brunch ??

ewuradwoagoldenchick stated:

Those talking abt her dress style n bla bla have u change your tooth brush ? Have u brush ur teeth this morning ? Have u bath well ? Abeg u even support this half naked white singers, Allow Agyakot to breathe , else shut up

maleeka_berry stated:

Awww Ghanaian D for dab3n . Appreciate your own kakra ‍♀️

