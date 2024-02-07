West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus showed off his stylish looks in a set of photos he shared on his TikTok page

The Ghanaian player slayed in a GH¢1.5k floral cargo pants, a GH¢4.2k cap, a uni jacket, a white t-shirt, and accessorised his look by wearing a star-studded silver necklace

While others admired his fashionable look, others hailed him for being an incredible player on the pitch

Black Stars attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus flaunted his stylish looks in a set of pictures he shared on his verified TikTok account, @kudusmohammedgh.

Mohammed Kudus looked dapper in stylish outfits

In the photos, Mohammed Kudus rocked a plain white t-shirt and styled it by covering it up with a black leather uni jacket.

For the bottoms, the Ghanaian professional footballer wore a pair of floral flare cargo tapestry pants that cost €110 (GH¢1,465.80) on the Reputation Studios website.

He styled his look by wearing a black cap, which was a Bandana Rabbit Trucker from Amiri costing 10,200.00TL (GH¢4,124.39).

For the sneakers, Kudus wore a pair of red and white Nike Air Jordans. He accessorised his look by wearing a star-studded silver necklace.

The adorable picture was captured in the Netherlands, in front of the Isabel Marant store. He was seated on a wooden bench, with his head down, while looking at his phone and his other iPhone beside him.

Below are some lovely pictures Mohammed Kudus shared on his TikTok page.

Ghanaians reacted to the lovely photos of Mohammed Kudus in the Netherlands

Many people in the comment section of the post hailed Mohammed Kudus for being a phenomenal footballer. Others also admired his fashion style and wished to be his stylist one day.

Below are some of the reactions:

Rahwa Football said:

Best African player

Efyah Ofori said:

Love the fit. Would die to be your personal stylist, not gonna lie

Barbara said:

Because of you, the whole of Ghana loves to watch the black stars. God continue to elevate you to higher grounds

Philimon said:

I pray that you will win the Ballon d’Or one day Amen ❤️

Princess ohemaa said:

@Kuku Moh son of the light. You are an inspiration to the young ones. keep it up

