Berla Mundi was selected as the host for the second annual Grammy Awards African Nominees brunch in Los Angeles, organised by Dentaa Amoateng

In a recent post, the broadcast personality rained praise on the organiser for choosing as the show's host

The broadcast personality has now set her eyes on hosting the main show in the near future

Ghanaian broadcast personality, Berla Mundi got significant plaudits online after footage of her stint at the Grammys as host of this year's African nominee brunch popped up online.

The Ghanaian TV Show host was spotted interacting with Busta Rhymes and top executives from the Recording Academy, including Harvey Mason Jr and Panos A Panay.

After an impressive show of her craft at the African Nominee Brunch, Berla took to social media to compliment the show's organiser, Lady Dentaa Amoateng, MBE.

Berla Mundi hails Dentaa Show

Lady Dentaa Amoateng, MBE is the founder of GUBA, the producers of the annual African nominee brunch at the Grammys in partnership with the Recording Academy.

The brunch has had two editions so far, both hosted by Berla Mundi, who shared her gratitude towards Dentaa Amoateng on Instagram, saying, "QUEEN!!!!! There are no words to describe what you are doing for the culture. Keep going. We are solidly behind you ."

In another post sighted by YEN.comg.gh, Berla Mundi, who witnessed the magic unfold at the 66th edition of the Grammys, dubbed Musi's biggest night, shared her dream to host the Grammys in the future.

Netizens react to Berla Mundi's dreams to host the Grammys

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they cheered BErla Mundi on after she shared her dream.

@ktizzleunited said:

Then work hard. Leave that ghana media way of doing things. Because they practice hypocritical style of journalism.

@cyril_klevs wrote:

There's always a bigger fish to Fry ,you more than capable to do that ,let's see what will happen next edition ,✌

@Jadeedibra commented:

It’s possible. Keeping working hard and stay focused.

@esiEtiapa noted:

It will be super cool for me to do what you do now…hosting events You are an inspiration

Berla Mundi teaches Azonto at the Grammys

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Berla Mundi at the Grammy's African Nominee brunch showcasing her moves on the dancefloor with the Recording Academy's top bosses.

The video, which surfaced online, excited scores of fans who shared in Berla's joy after she hosted the Grammys brunch for the second time.

