2020 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Naa Dedei Botchwey has inspired many with her philanthropic projects

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh the beauty queen revealed the main reasons why she decided to compete in Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

The author published Naa Dedei Botchwey spoke about some of the projects she was able to embark on during her reign

The Greater Accra Representative Naa Dedei Botchway has opened up about why she decided to contest in the 2020 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

2020 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Naa Dedei Botchwey looks stunning in African print dresses.

Ghana Institute of Journalism and Central University graduate revealed in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh that she has always been passionate about inclusive education and needed a bigger platform to discuss her project.

The 31-year-old added that she was suddenly out of a job and had free time, so she was motivated to do her best at auditions to secure a spot.

My personal source of motivation for coming into GMB was that l was looking for a platform to do what became my project, which was inclusive education which is a thing l have been passionate about.

I had already been volunteering for education NGOs. I was teaching for free. l have been going around to do mentorships and all that, and l wanted to do it on a bigger scale and then also be able to be the one coming up with the ideas.

Secondly, l was also fired from my job, and l knew that l didn’t have any work to go back to, so l really needed to give it my best. So those were the two things that really kept me going from the start

2020 GMB Winner Naa Dedei talks about the educational project

The author of Sweet, Sour and Whatever, Naa Dedei, revealed that her family member, who died at age 27, couldn't read and write before her untimely death, hence the great desire to promote inclusive education.

I knew that my project was definitely going to be about education. Initially, in the competition, I wanted to work with people with dyslexia because I had a cousin who I believed had dyslexia.

Since after the pageant, there have been conversations in my family, and I am not sure anymore if dyslexia was the main issue. but I know dyslexia was one of the main issues, but he later died; of course, he couldn't read or write, although he grew up to about 27.

It was a very difficult situation. So because of that reason, I wanted to do dyslexia and help dyslexic children and create a more inclusive education environment so that they could also thrive in school and after school in the working world.

Naa Dedei Botchwey foundation enrolls young ladies at Regional Maritime University

Naa Dedei Botchwey also disclosed that she had to hold on the dyslexia project due to lack of funds but she was about to partner with NGO to support some girls in her community.

I wanted do to the dyslexia project but I didn't have the resources; human and financial resources to do the project.

Even though, I mentioned the inclusive education, I branched because I got the opportunity to work with universities and other charities organisation to give scholarships to 22 girls.

Twenty of them, I partner with the office of GA Mantse and they went to the Regional Maritime University to get a certificate in Marine engineering mechanics and two of them I parterened with Laweh Open University to give them a degree.

