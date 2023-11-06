A video of a young man opening up on the humble beginning of his business has gone viral

He explained that he decided to quit his office job so he could invest his knowledge and experience into his own business

Many people who reacted to the video praised the young man for the decision he took

A Ghanaian man currently resident in the US has opened up on why he decided to quit his lucrative office work to setup a grocery store.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man who was speaking in an interview said he was a master's degree holder who had a well paying white collar job as a finance officer with a reputable hospital in New York.

The man whose name was not disclosed said he decided to quit his job in 2018 in order to focus on a grocery store he and his wife had setup in 2015.

He explained that he opted to invest the knowledge and experience he had acquired over the years into growing his business.

"If I die today, the company that employed me will not automatically pass on my position to my children, but this business will pass go to my children," he stated.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the man for deciding to invest in his business..

Anokye Yussif stated:

That’s my big brother being interviewed. He’s an awesome brother.

Eben reacted:

Business is far better than job

cobbybrain97 replied:

This man is very intelligent and wisdom

Run to Jesus opined:

This is a sensible man

Omono wrote:

This is how we should reason as a race.

Young lady abandons officer in US to set up cold store in Ghana

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady has opened up on how she left her job as a business administrator in the US to set up a business in Ghana.

The owner of Faustina’s Coldstore and Grocery in an interview with Dentaa Amoateng said she got the idea to start a business when she visited Ghana during the ‘Year of Return’.

“It all started during the year of return, we came to have fun but I also realized that there are opportunities in Ghana and I can start a business here as well”.

