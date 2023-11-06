Kennedy Agyapong has spoken to his fan base in a viral video posted recently on Instagram

In the video, the Assin North Member of Parliament can be heard saying that he lives to fight another day

He also urged his fan base not to be worried about him because he has a lot of options going forward

Kennedy Agyapong has delivered a message of hope to his supporters following his inability to win the just-ended NPP presidential primaries.

The NPP presidential primaries were held on November 4, 2023, with Dr Bawumia securing a win, that although significant, failed to meet the expectations and predictions of his campaign.

He garnered a total of 118,210 votes, a commanding 61.47% of the total, effectively surpassing his primary rival, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, who garnered 71,996 votes, representing 37.41%.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong looks downcast after election results for the primaries were declared. Source: Facebook/@thosecalledcelebss

Source: Facebook

Many political pundits have said Kennedy Agyapong's performance is impressive despite the defeat.

In a video posted on Instagram by thosecalledcelebss, Agyapong can be heard telling his supporters in Ghana and abroad not to lose hope because he would fight another day.

"I thank you for the confidence reposed in me. Those who fight and run away live to fight another day. What is important is that we have life. So everyone must remain calm. No one must be down-spirited. Don't worry about me. I have other alternatives. I can go into business and not politics but time will tell. So thank you all and God bless you," he said in a mixture of Twi and English."

Netizens flooded the comments section of the IG video with many positive reactions:

"Pls tell him I need the million dollars…my mind will open fast," someone joked.

Another person remarked:

"NPP are now holding him like an egg with a blinking if an egg kpa he's gonenow he's the president of the NPP ooo"

Yet another commentator said:

"Allah but you have then done well first time contesting paaa to go this far."

Following Ken Agyapong's impressive performance, The NDC has extended a surprise invitation extended to Kennedy Agyapong to join the party.

The Central Region Executives of the NDC have appealed to the outspoken NPP stalwart to join their party after losing the presidential primaries to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Professor Richard Aseidu, extended the invitation to Agyapong during a press conference held recently.

Owusu Bempah speaks on Bawumia's election

Meanwhile, in a related development, popular televangelist and self-proclaimed preacher, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, has commented on the outcome of NPP's presidential primaries on Saturday.

Owusu Bempah said although the NPP has elected Bawumia as flagbearer he has not been confirmed in the realms of the spirit.

He also prophesied that the upcoming President of Ghana would soon grace his pulpit with a testimony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh