Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has deleted the story on its website about three students who moulded coal pots

Per the deleted publication, the students are first-year students studying automotive engineering

Many people who saw the coal pots were not impressed by what the three students had done

The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has deleted a news publication on its website, which announced that three first-year engineering students have moulded coal pots.

Graphic.com.gh reported that the university, in the publication dated August 11, 2023, revealed that the students came up with the innovation as part of their academic project.

After news of what the students did went viral on social media on Wednesday, November 8, the publication was pulled down.

Photos of the first-year automotive engineering students posing with the coal pots stirred reactions, with people wondering why a university would encourage the production of coal pots knowing the adverse effect it would eventually have on the climate.

One of the students, Gladys Cobbinah, during a small ceremony to showcase what she and her mates had done thanked the University's Engineering Department for supporting them in transforming an idea into a tangible invention.

For his part, the Registrar, Mr. Ebenezer Kofi Boakye commended the students for making coal pots and emphasised the importance of promoting creativity within the university.

Ghanaians react to news of the students' innovation

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the news were not impressed with what the students did.

Ramde Azizo stated:

I know one man in my village ,this is what he does for a living he never step his feet in a class...

Osei-Gyasi Michael students

Alexander Osei Gyasi, at this point i don't know what you will say. Eiii this thing we used to mould from milo tins long time ago no na achievement in 2023,

Francis Nanyo Jnr stated:

These shows clearly how our leaders thinking capacity and vision for the future is from prezido down to the last

Kofi Gyebi replied:

At this point that the world is moving towards clean and climate friendly energy and Sustainability, this is what our future engineers are thinking about. May God have mercy on us, we are behind time.

