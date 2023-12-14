A beautiful Ghanaian bride has warm hearts with her distinctive white gown and kente outfit for her plush wedding

The dazzling bride with an impeccable fashion sense couldn't stop smiling throughout the video shoot

Some social media users have commented on the lovely wedding videos trending on Instagram

Ghanaian bride Nancy has introduced a new wedding dress style as she collaborated with famous male fashion designer Kenneth Tetteh to design her white gown.

The gorgeous bride looked heavenly in a fully beaded white turtleneck gown that showed off her cleavage.

The talented designer added a touch of white silky detachable side ruffles to elevate her look as she walked down the aisle to start a blissful journey with her heartthrob.

Ghanaian bride Sandra rocks stunning kente gown. Photo credit: @minas_makeupartistry

Ghanaian makeup artist Minas Makeup Artistry, who is in charge of the bridal makeup, did a fantastic job with the face beat, making the bride glow for her white wedding.

Ghanaian bride Nancy looks ethereal in a green ruffled sleeves kente gown

Ghanaian bride Nancy turned heads in a magnificent kente gown for her traditional wedding. She looked gorgeous in flawless makeup with a pink eye shadow that matched the bridal fan.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Nancy's stunning look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ladymaame_nsiah stated:

Pretty Nancy❤️... Congratulations baby girl

say_eyram stated:

Nancy . Congratulations girl

minas_makeupartistry stated:

Stunning

vowsnvendors_gala stated:

❤️❤️

efya_only stated:

❤️❤️

Piesiesekyi stated:

Congratulations Nancy ❤️

Nhyirananama stated:

Congrats Nancy

ladymaame_nsiah stated:

Beautiful Nancy... Congratulations dear

maamie_achiaa stated:

Ay3 great Nancy

maamie_achiaa stated:

My baby looks like a bag of gold

phab_hairnmakeup stated:

So beautiful

