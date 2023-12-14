Ghanaian Actress Looks Enchanting In A Beaded Crisscross Halterneck Dress By Male Fashion Designer
- A beautiful Ghanaian bride has warm hearts with her distinctive white gown and kente outfit for her plush wedding
- The dazzling bride with an impeccable fashion sense couldn't stop smiling throughout the video shoot
- Some social media users have commented on the lovely wedding videos trending on Instagram
Ghanaian bride Nancy has introduced a new wedding dress style as she collaborated with famous male fashion designer Kenneth Tetteh to design her white gown.
The gorgeous bride looked heavenly in a fully beaded white turtleneck gown that showed off her cleavage.
The talented designer added a touch of white silky detachable side ruffles to elevate her look as she walked down the aisle to start a blissful journey with her heartthrob.
Ghanaian makeup artist Minas Makeup Artistry, who is in charge of the bridal makeup, did a fantastic job with the face beat, making the bride glow for her white wedding.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Nancy looks ethereal in a green ruffled sleeves kente gown
Ghanaian bride Nancy turned heads in a magnificent kente gown for her traditional wedding. She looked gorgeous in flawless makeup with a pink eye shadow that matched the bridal fan.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Nancy's stunning look
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
ladymaame_nsiah stated:
Pretty Nancy❤️... Congratulations baby girl
say_eyram stated:
Nancy . Congratulations girl
minas_makeupartistry stated:
Stunning
vowsnvendors_gala stated:
❤️❤️
efya_only stated:
❤️❤️
Piesiesekyi stated:
Congratulations Nancy ❤️
Nhyirananama stated:
Congrats Nancy
ladymaame_nsiah stated:
Beautiful Nancy... Congratulations dear
maamie_achiaa stated:
Ay3 great Nancy
maamie_achiaa stated:
My baby looks like a bag of gold
Celestine Donkor rocks stylish two-piece outfit, replies fashion critics talking about her fashion sense
phab_hairnmakeup stated:
So beautiful
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a stunning Ghanaian bride's elegant yet understated wedding attire making waves online.
The radiant bride dazzled in a chic kente gown for her wedding, showcasing her unique style.
Some social media users have commented on her corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding.g
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Sandra, who shared pictures of her stunning bridal look before and after.
The beautiful bride looked effortlessly stylish in a classy and distinctive kente gown for her conventional wedding ceremony.
The fashion designer has received praise on social media from sure fans for exceeding their expectations through inventiveness.
