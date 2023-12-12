Ghanaian bride Sandra has shown off her flawless before and after bridal look on Instagram

The glowing bride looked effortlessly chic in an elegant and unique kente gown for her traditional wedding ceremony

Some social media users have applauded the fashion designer for meeting their expectations with her creativity

Ghanaian fashion designer Modabertha has shared a stunning video of a gorgeous trying on her custom-made kente dress for the first time before her lavish traditional wedding.

The melanin bride who lives abroad looked exquisite without makeup and a glamorous hairstyle for her dress fitting.

Ghanaian bride Sandra looks stunning with or without makeup. Photo credit: @modabertha

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Sandra looked radiant in a hot chocolate colour-inspired kente gown with a sprinkling lace design for her wedding.

Ghanaian bride rocks an extravaganza Walone gown for her white wedding

Ghanaian bride Sandra walked down the aisle in a beautiful beaded three-quarter sleeve gown designed by the Walone Fashion House.

The handsome groom and medical doctor Stephen wore a black and white tuxedo for the church wedding.

Ghanaian bride Sandra looks exquisite in an off-shoulder thigh-high gown

Ghanaian bride Sandra looked splendid in a stunning gold gown and side-parted long hairstyle, while the groom chose a classy suit for the pre-wedding photos.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's transformational look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Byericaasante stated:

Oooo stunning!!!

_chinaza._ stated:

Stunning

mz_efyaaffumwaa stated:

Beautiful

dzifasera stated:

blessed__xoxo. Stunning ❤️❤️❤️

missalomo stated:

Perfection Moda Sandy

nana_yaa_manko stated:

Her smile brights the room

Iamladynya stated:

Bertha, this is pretty!

mrs_naaoye stated:

Just beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

ohemaantriwaaagyemanfrimpong stated:

The goddess has done it again ❤️❤️❤️I love the masterpiece ❤️creativity at its best

adubsgrant1 stated:

You are too gifted I love your works so much

mz_jay_kanniez stated:

This gown is stunning!! ❤️❤️

Blaqeyeconceptgh stated:

chaley d3d3333d3

Oa.viva stated:

Beautifully captured❤️

crikweddings stated:

It’s focusing

Source: YEN.com.gh