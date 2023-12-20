Serwaa Amihere's curve-clinging dress at an event organised by Bola Ray has caused an internet frenzy

The formfitting outfit put the GHOne TV broadcaster's ample assets on full display as she walked about and interacted with others

With her confidence shining as she posed for cameras, Serwaa's images in the black dress have divided opinions

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere sparked interesting conversations online with her ultra-formfitting ensemble at a recent star-studded event.

The GHOne TV presenter attended Bola Ray's "Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray" on Tuesday evening and was at her stylish best.

Skintight dress highlights Serwaa's ample assets

Arriving at the event, Serwaa rocked a bodycon dress , likely from her personal clothing line, that accentuated her voluptuous physique.

The micro-length sleeveless dress tightly wrapped her full figure, especially emphasizing her curvaceous backside on full display.

Multiple videos showcasing the dress from many angles as Amihere mingled with other attendees circulated social media.

One of them captured Serwaa's arrival in a posh-looking Range Rover. After stepping down from the car, he walked majestically to interact with Bola Ray and other invitees.

No stranger to viral fashion moments, Serwaa looked confident in the body-hugging dress as she got the spotlight.

Watch the video below:

Later, Serwaa shared some photos from the event on her Instagram page.

Serwaa Amihere's dress and figure stir reactions

While some online took issue with the attention-grabbing curve display, others felt she was looking beautiful and praised her style.

apiawah_hagan said:

Forget everything she’s pretty and well educated

boscopeter said:

She is so fine. If the thing is nice just appreciate it and stop the nay comments

issah.kofi.963 said:

Wow...serwaa ankasa she's very beautiful oo❤️❤️❤️

akwasidavincci said:

She pretty and that’s on period

nyarko02037 said:

Because of wat. Surgery or wat. Mcheeeew

But she was countered by others who thought she was being jealous

darleneswats said:

@nyarko02037 spiteful woman, that's her real body

mzz_derbs said:

@nyarko02037 ashi Wode3

yyaya_gram said:

@nyarko02037 is surgery a CRIME????? Skin Pain

sweet_ekua said:

@nyarko02037 because she’s richer than uashewo

