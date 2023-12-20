Serwaa Amihere Flaunts Her Sparkling White Range Rover LWB, Many Drool Over Her Curves Than The Car
- Serwaa Amihere got many ignoring her plush Range Rover LWB and focusing more on her beauty
- She was at Bola Ray's "Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray" event where she graced the occasion with her presence
- The celebrated broadcaster rocked a fitted black long-sleeved dress that accentuated her curves, carried a designer bag and an iPad
Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere turned many heads on social media with her beauty as she stepped out with her white Range Rover LWB.
Serwaa Amihere flaunts her white Range Rover LWB
Serwaa Amihere was at the European Union (EU) Ambassador’s Residence for the exclusive launch of the CEO of the media conglomerate, EIB Network Group Bola Ray's "Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray".
Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray is an initiative that aims at fostering innovation, creating opportunities and empowering the next generation of leaders as part of Bola Ray's Impact @25 celebrations.
Arriving at the event, the EIB Network broadcaster drove in her white Range Rover LWB which sparkled in the video.
She was dressed officially and decently as she flaunted her huge backside and well-defined curves in a black fitted long-sleeved dress. She carried a black designer bag and an iPad.
Video of Serwaa Amihere arriving at the Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray event.
Ghanaians react to the video of Serwaa Amihere showing off her luxury car
Despite the video showing Serwaa Amihere's plush car, many people in the comments highlighted her beauty as they showered her with compliments.
tracyboat1984 said:
Cameraman deserves a raise
apiawah_hagan said:
Forget everything she’s pretty and well-educated
boscopeter said:
She is so fine. If the thing is nice just appreciate it and stop the nay comments
___miiah said:
She is everything and more ..choke on it
issah.kofi.963 said:
Wow...Serwaa ankasa, she's very beautiful oo❤️❤️❤️
towerimagery_gh said:
That's some quality hair she has on
akwasidavincci said:
She is pretty, and that’s on period.
darleneswats said:
Serwaa is so pretty, the nkoso girls are bleeding
Carousel post by Serwaa Amihere on how the event went.
