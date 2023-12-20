Serwaa Amihere got many ignoring her plush Range Rover LWB and focusing more on her beauty

She was at Bola Ray's "Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray" event where she graced the occasion with her presence

The celebrated broadcaster rocked a fitted black long-sleeved dress that accentuated her curves, carried a designer bag and an iPad

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere turned many heads on social media with her beauty as she stepped out with her white Range Rover LWB.

Serwaa Amihere rides a white Range Rover LWB. Image Credit: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere flaunts her white Range Rover LWB

Serwaa Amihere was at the European Union (EU) Ambassador’s Residence for the exclusive launch of the CEO of the media conglomerate, EIB Network Group Bola Ray's "Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray".

Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray is an initiative that aims at fostering innovation, creating opportunities and empowering the next generation of leaders as part of Bola Ray's Impact @25 celebrations.

Arriving at the event, the EIB Network broadcaster drove in her white Range Rover LWB which sparkled in the video.

She was dressed officially and decently as she flaunted her huge backside and well-defined curves in a black fitted long-sleeved dress. She carried a black designer bag and an iPad.

Video of Serwaa Amihere arriving at the Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray event.

Ghanaians react to the video of Serwaa Amihere showing off her luxury car

Despite the video showing Serwaa Amihere's plush car, many people in the comments highlighted her beauty as they showered her with compliments.

tracyboat1984 said:

Cameraman deserves a raise

apiawah_hagan said:

Forget everything she’s pretty and well-educated

boscopeter said:

She is so fine. If the thing is nice just appreciate it and stop the nay comments

___miiah said:

She is everything and more ..choke on it

issah.kofi.963 said:

Wow...Serwaa ankasa, she's very beautiful oo❤️❤️❤️

towerimagery_gh said:

That's some quality hair she has on

akwasidavincci said:

She is pretty, and that’s on period.

darleneswats said:

Serwaa is so pretty, the nkoso girls are bleeding

Carousel post by Serwaa Amihere on how the event went.

Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah show lovely bond in new video

YEN.com.gh reported that EIB Network broadcasters Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah, put smiles on the faces of many Ghanaians.

The celebrated presenters, who are known for their deep sisterhood, shared a lovely video of themselves having fun at an event in Accra.

The heartwarming video received tons of love comments from Ghanaians who admired their friendship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh