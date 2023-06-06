Ghanaian media entrepreneur Bola Ray shared his favourite car models with YEN.com.gh, revealing exciting bits and pieces about his personality

The radio and TV personality disclosed why he adores the Range Rover brand with good reason

The EIB CEO revealed all this and more on Wheels On YEN, YEN.com.gh's new series on celebrities' cars

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian media personality Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, disclosed why he will always be seen inside a Range Rover.

According to Bola Ray, the car one drives should reflect his or her personality, adding that this is why he is particular about the cars he drives.

A collage of Bola Ray and his favourite car model, the Range Rover Image credit: @bolarayofficial

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview on Wheels On YEN, Bola Ray revealed why he holds the Range Rover brand in high esteem. He said:

"I'm very particular with what I drive. I love cars, but I have preferences. All day, all through, it's a Range Rover for me. It fits my brand. It's robust. It's also classy and communicates my personality. So I'm a huge Range Rover fan.'

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch Bola Ray's interview below:

What is Wheels On YEN?

Wheels On YEN is the latest editorial project from YEN.com.gh dedicated to the lifestyles of Ghanaian celebrities.

Centred around cars (vehicles), Wheels On YEN allows celebrities to share their preferences in cars and reasons for choosing what they drive.

We aim to bridge the gap between Ghana's favourite celebrities and their followers by offering the fans a way to experience celebrities' softer sides.

Osebo shares troubles maintaining a fleet of luxury cars in Ghana

Earlier, celebrity stylist Richard Brown, known as Osebo The Zaraman, took his turn on Wheels On YEN to speak about his passion for expensive luxury car models.

According to the fashionista, who once owned a fleet of luxury cars, including a Benz, BMW and Ford, maintaining that lifestyle was costly.

For Osebo, finding genuine car parts, especially the shocks, was a problem. And importing them from manufacturers overseas was another hurdle he needed help to afford.

He detailed how he had to sell his V12 and one V8 Biturbo because he couldn't find authentic spare parts to buy.

AMG Deuces says his favourite car model is a Mercedes Benz and tells why

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian businessman David Boahene, known as AMG Dueces, reasons for falling in love with the luxury Mercedes Benz.

According to the brand influencer, although the Merc wasn't the first car he bought, he quickly got one when he could.

AMG Deuces added that he bought his first dream car, a Mercedes Benz C300, for GH¢230,000.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh