Nana Akua Addo stood out the 2023 RTP Awards which was held on December 27, 2023 with her classy kente outfit

The top actress posed elegantly in custom-made outfit with unique detailing as talented media personalities were honoured for their hard work

Some social media users have praised the fashion mogul for always introducing new style trends

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo was the best-dressed female celebrity at the 2023 Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP).

The award-winning style icon featured on BBC and CNN looked ethereal in black gown designed with a colourful kente fabric.

Ghanaian male fashion designer Nicole Stylish added a detached ruffle train that elevated her look.

Nana Akua Addo wore a simple ponytail hairstyle, long and visible eyelashes that matched with the designs in her giant black sleeves.

Nana Akua Addo rocks a colourful bodycon outfit

Ghanaian mother-of-two Nana Akua Addo looked spectacular in a long-sleeve top and matching skintight leggings as she attended a star-studded party.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's elegant outfit

Kendragmedia stated:

Don’t play with her!!!❤️❤️❤️

Arrealla stated:

I love how you are giving Ghanaian designers a chance and putting them on the map ME SOON; Insha Allah

Misszanura stated:

Damnnnnn, friend you so finnnnnneeeeee

_.therealwiseman._ stated

The marking scheme is too high Damnit ‼️❤️

queeneshun1 stated:

No-one! It's as simple as that.❤️

Ritarosebeauty stated:

Tell me who is badder na . You absolutely murdered this dress

kente_pa_gh stated:

This is GORGEOUS and ELEGANT! ❤️❤️❤️ #ghananija

Zitaflavia stated:

An absolute beauty ♥️ Nana The Trendsetter! You are the Standard! The Benchmark♥️ the OG of their OG’s

Diana. edobor stated:

Beautiful ❤️

1dapperjayden_ stated:

IN OUR TEAM, WE DON’T JOKE

Jariatudanita stated:

A QUEEN

jewoola_toba stated:

father send down the rain this heat is too much this is massive

Houseofbelisa stated:

@nicholestylish is officially global

Nana Akua Addo Snatches Her Small Waist In Classy Kente Gown With Floral Applique Design

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Akua Addo, from Ghana, recently shared a picture of herself wearing a vivid kente dress in a color that is predicted to be the official style for 2024.

For brides who wish to make an impression, the fashion trendsetter's ensemble epitomizes sophistication and flair.

Celebrities from Ghana, such as Fella Makafui and Sista Afia, have shared their thoughts on Nana Akua Addo's kente attire.

