Nana Akua Addo has been named among the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2023 Emy Africa Awards

The mother-of-two looked gorgeous in a stylish kente dress designed by a top Ghanaian fashion house

Social media users have praised the style icon for always setting news unbeatable fashion records at every event

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Nana Akua Addo spoke about the inspiration behind her look

Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo has stunned social media users with her locally soured fabric for her magnificent kente dress at the 2023 Emy Africa Awards at the Grand Arena, Ghana.

Nana Akua Addo slays in kente dress at the 2023 Emy Africa Awards. photo credit @nanaakuaddo

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo's most-talked dress portrays the rich African culture and power, strength, confidence, and even divinity of its people as the Ghanaian fashion brand, Clasikqdiane, specially designed kente dress with peacock creativity etched on it.

The fashionista looked elegant, like the queen of fashion she is, with her perfectly styled glamourous hair and flawless makeup look.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Nana Akua Addo disclosed that the EMY Africa Awards is a business-related event celebrating top Ghanaian men, requiring a distinctive look.

EMY Africa Africa celebrates business men and this event is attended by CEOs, business executives and stakeholders in various sector so I can show up showing skin.

The EMY Africa team reached out 7 months ago to interview me to event so I has time to prepare my team. The kente fabric was designed by Goba Kente and it her 3 months to create the stunning Ombre kente.

We choose pink because October is a pink month and green symbolizes wealth, life, agriculture as depicted in the national flag.

My designer is a young female Nigerian designer Diane Uloaku Opara who studied at Joyce Ababio Fashion school.

Check out the photo below;

Nana Akua Addo rocks a black denim outfit

Nana Akua Addo stole the spotlight at the 2023 Ghana Men's Fashion Week with this Ghana-made denim outfit and black designer bag.

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse has commented on Nana Akua Addo's dress at the Emy Africa Awards

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Wesleykessegh stated:

You’re on FIRE ❤️

nana_adwoa_kwofie_ stated:

Queen of Fashion ❤️

klass_instyle_manuel stated:

Nanaaaaaaaaa❤️❤️❤️

sika_nsuo stated:

Heat❤️

Trishocouture stated:

My baby...Ever pretty

confidence_afriwear_ stated:

Number 1 herh

bayunique_makeovers stated:

Fashion commander

larryhector_ stated:

So stunning!!!✨

Comedianwaris stated:

World

Kenneth. Gyamera stated:

This woman

glowing_glory_ stated:

G.O.A.T ❤️

Flirtyfacesbybee stated:

One and only❤️❤️

celebrity_midwife stated:

Nice outfit u are always on top

queeneshun1 stated:

Yup we are ready.❤️

1dapperjayden_ stated:

We’re ready. My QUEEN is READY. Now Let’s GO !!!! ❤️❤️❤️

Nana Akua Addo Shuts Down Lagos With Her Symbolic Dove-Inspired Silver Dress On The Red Carpet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Akua Addo, among the Ghanaian celebs attending the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in Lagos.

Before the event, the well-known fashion mogul shared lovely pictures of herself wearing a specially designed garment.

Numerous celebrities from Ghana and Nigeria have discussed Nana Akua Addo's legendary appearance at the star-studded event.

Nana Ama McBrown Disappoints Fans As She Shows All Her Cleavage At Emy Africa Party, Videos Emerge

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown's cleavage-baring ensemble at the Emy Africa Pre-Awards party.

Dr. Ofori Sarpong, Bola Ray, and other business people were at the star-studded celebration, where the Onua showtime host was the centre of attention.

The 46-year-old has come under fire on social media from some people for baring skin at the well-known event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh