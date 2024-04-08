Ghanaian video vixen Shugatti is trending on Instagram with her bold fashion choices at Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday

Shugatti wore a formfitting dress that clinched to her body while modelling in black sunglasses

Some social media users have commented on Shugatti's outfit at the star-studded event

Ghanaian video vixen Abena Serwaa Frimpong, popularly called Shugatiti, never ceases to amaze her fans with her stylish looks at every event.

The food entrepreneur looked fantastic in a silky dress at Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party at a plush lounge.

Ghanaian video vixen Shugatti goes braless at a party. Photo credit: @zionfelix.

Source: Instagram

Shugatiti wore a spaghetti strap dress showing her cleavage while highlighting her famous curves at the star-studded birthday party.

She wore a long African braid hairstyle neatly tied into a ponytail and styled her look with a brown leather bag and black sandals.

Watch the video below;

Shugatti hangs out with AJ Poundz and her husband

Shugatti briefly conversed with Onua TV presenter AJ Poundz, who recently gave birth to her third child at Charlotte Derban's birthday party.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Shugatti's outfit at Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

geeloz_ stated:

Where is she going with a briefcase

king_obed4u stated:

Is that Ofori Atta's briefcase

nanahemaa_equiah_boatemaa1 stated:

Nightwear and briefcase

sirmoxi1_ stated:

There was a celebrity with the tiniest waist three years ago. Please, where's she now

abena_anuonyam stated:

Poor fashion

magmens2002 stated:

Her fashion sense is terrible. Why wear slippers with that dress

ohenewaa5052 stated:

Low key

beautiful__asantewaa stated:

Aj, why did u put your hand on Husbee shoulder when sugar got closer I understand you okay

Omagnita stated:

De Timing Is Wrong For De Briefcase

fidi_bby stated:

Wrong bag ❌

ohenewaa5052 stated:

Slipper no kraa 3ny3

ellenist7 stated:

Like seriously madam this eve dier your appearance be some way bi oo, with your briefcase hmm.

Source: YEN.com.gh