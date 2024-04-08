Shugatiti Goes Viral As She Rocks Thigh-High Dress And Sandals To A Plush Event: "The Dress Is Ugly"
- Ghanaian video vixen Shugatti is trending on Instagram with her bold fashion choices at Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday
- Shugatti wore a formfitting dress that clinched to her body while modelling in black sunglasses
- Some social media users have commented on Shugatti's outfit at the star-studded event
Ghanaian video vixen Abena Serwaa Frimpong, popularly called Shugatiti, never ceases to amaze her fans with her stylish looks at every event.
The food entrepreneur looked fantastic in a silky dress at Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party at a plush lounge.
Shugatiti wore a spaghetti strap dress showing her cleavage while highlighting her famous curves at the star-studded birthday party.
She wore a long African braid hairstyle neatly tied into a ponytail and styled her look with a brown leather bag and black sandals.
Watch the video below;
Shugatti hangs out with AJ Poundz and her husband
Shugatti briefly conversed with Onua TV presenter AJ Poundz, who recently gave birth to her third child at Charlotte Derban's birthday party.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Shugatti's outfit at Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
geeloz_ stated:
Where is she going with a briefcase
king_obed4u stated:
Is that Ofori Atta's briefcase
nanahemaa_equiah_boatemaa1 stated:
Nightwear and briefcase
sirmoxi1_ stated:
There was a celebrity with the tiniest waist three years ago. Please, where's she now
abena_anuonyam stated:
Poor fashion
magmens2002 stated:
Her fashion sense is terrible. Why wear slippers with that dress
ohenewaa5052 stated:
Low key
beautiful__asantewaa stated:
Aj, why did u put your hand on Husbee shoulder when sugar got closer I understand you okay
Omagnita stated:
De Timing Is Wrong For De Briefcase
fidi_bby stated:
Wrong bag ❌
ohenewaa5052 stated:
Slipper no kraa 3ny3
ellenist7 stated:
Like seriously madam this eve dier your appearance be some way bi oo, with your briefcase hmm.
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian model Shugatiti, who looked elegant in a pink gown at the just concluded 2023 RTP Awards.
The brand influencer was among the top style influencers who graced the yearly awards ceremony in revealing outfits,
Social media users have commented on Shugatiti's attention-grabbing attire and hairdo.
