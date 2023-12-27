Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah always goes viral with her glamorous Christmas photos as she rocks elegant red dress

In another photo, the style influencer and her son looked classy in matching Christmas pajamas sets

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's Christmas photos and charming hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has released another breathtaking official Christmas photo celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The fashion icon looked dressed down stylishly in a red long-sleeve gown with deep-plunge neckline that showed off her cleavage.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah rocks flawless makeup. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Jackie Appiah accessorised her look with round drop earrings and gold bracelet as she sat gracefully in a luxurious two seater arm couch with beautiful backdrop.

Ghanaian makeup artist Chelsea Blaq did an incredible job with the flawless facebeat and well defined eyebrows to complement her look.

Check out the photos below;

Jackie Appiah and her handsome son rock matching pajamas set

Ghanaian brand influencer Jackie Appiah and her all grown up son Damien looked classy in colourful Christmas pajamas set for their new photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

haroldamenyah stated:

Merry Christmas, Jackie❤️

kukuaa_acquah stated:

Merry Christmas

Wesleykessegh stated:

Merry Christmas QUEEN ❤️❤️❤️

Luchydonalds stated:

Merry Christmas, my queen ❤️

real_tilly3 stated:

You look gorgeous, Jackie ❤️you will always be my role model Merry Christmas, Aunty Jackie❤️

sweetteen_gals stated:

Do beautiful

iam_esthie_ stated:

Merry Christmas, maami❤️ and Amen to this prayer

Amandamalela stated:

Merry Christmas, beautiful ✨ Keep glowing ✨✨✨

Darlenebk stated:

I love u so much ❤️❤️ you are super my beauty @jackieappiah

22mimilove stated:

Beauty and Class❤️

Delonyii stated:

So beautiful ❤️ merry Christmas

newchristabelekeh stated:

Merry Christmas ❤️

Jewelhowardtaylor stated:

Merry Christmas, Small Sister.

Kalsoume stated:

Beautiful ❤️

