Onua Showtime host Nana Ama Ama is trending on Instagram with her stunning green kente gown

The Kumawood actress looked incredible in a charming frontal hairstyle and beautiful makeup

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's viral Christmas photos

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has inspired 2024 brides with her fabulous kente gown for her official Christmas photo.

The 46-year-old media personality and host of Onua Showtime looked incredible in a stunning kente with a one-hand tassel sleeve.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian fashion designer Thelmataya Official made her stand out with the detailed and stylish beading artwork and rhinestones used to design the bust area.

Check out the photo below;

Nana Ama McBrown looks classy in a glittering jumpsuit

Nana Ama McBrown looked magnificent in a red glittering jumpsuit with a detachable skirt for her Christmas photoshoot.

She wore sparkly drop earrings, an expensive gold wristwatch, and a different set of earrings to enhance her look.

Check out the photo below;

Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's stunning Christmas photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

freezy_macbones_official_ stated:

Merry Christmas to you, Empress

wendellboy1 stated:

Wow ❤️ that is why I love this mom

Cookieteegh stated:

Empress

bernardadusepoku stated:

Afihyia pa! Mcbeeeee⭐️

Lindaanglow stated:

Ghana's Most beautiful! Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

labeck_collections stated:

I'm in love with this dress ❤️

chic_thrift5 stated:

Beautiful Asset

Statementwithhamz stated:

My Empress, Your Empress, Our EMPRESS ❤️

queen_manish_official stated:

Someone's engagement dress in one picture beautiful…. Obiaa boa ❤️

Wesleykessegh stated:

Empress

black_sherif_updates stated:

Gorgeous

Thesanitaryhub stated:

If Pretty was a person

franklyapp_od stated:

Wo ho twa paaa Mama ♥️

iam_porshia stated:

Merry Christmas Beautiful

Source: YEN.com.gh