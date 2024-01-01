Ghanaian celebrities Toosweet Annan and Msflava have gone viral with their stunning wife outfits

The adorable couple who tied the knot in December 2023 have made their fans believe in the power of love

Some social media have showered praises on the pretty bride for selecting top fashion designers to create unique styles for her wedding

Ghanaian actor Toosweet Annan and his beautiful wife Msflava continue to trend with their lovey-dovey photos after their plush wedding ceremony.

The celebrity couple looked classy together in white outfits and wished their fans a prosperous new year.

Toosweet Annan and his beautiful wife look stunning together. Photo credit: @toosweetannangh

TV3 presenter and co-host of the Ladies Circle program looked charming as always in a white one-hand three-quarter sleeve top and matching skintight trousers for the photoshoot.

Msflava wore a blond hairstyle that she styled with a stylish lace fascinator that matched her pointed clear glass shoes.

Toosweet Annan's wife slays in a gold kente gown

Ghanaian media personality Msflava looked exquisite in a gold corseted kente gown and coloured curly hairstyle for her traditional wedding.

The handsome groom wore a classy agbada with unique embroidery designs and rhinestones while posing with his wife.

Some social media users have commented on Too Sweet Annan's wife's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ghanaian Doctor With Flawless Dark Skin Rocks Gold Glittering Corseted Kente Gown For Her Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian doctor who went viral with her classy wedding gowns in viral pictures and videos.

The bride from Melanin looked stunning in four distinct hairstyles and makeup techniques. Social media users have commented about Dr Afia Agyinsam's gorgeous smile and immaculate skin.

Ghanaian Doctor With Dark Skin Slays In Corseted Kente As She Marries A Plus-Size Groom

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the opulent wedding ceremony of David Kwame Asante, the son of an Accra regional minister, which went viral on social media.

The plus-size groom and his attractive bride, Dr Marie-Louis, looked amazing in their exquisite attire.

Several social media users have commented on the bride's flawless skin and perfect bridal makeup look for her multi-day wedding celebrations.

