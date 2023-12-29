33-year-old Ghanaian model Shugatiti looked classy in a pink gown at the just-ended 2023 RTP Awards

The famous brand influencer has been named among the top style influencers who graced the annual awards show

Some social media users have commented on Shugatiti's attention-seeking outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian model Abena Serwaa Frimpong, popularly called Shugatiti, looked elegant as always in a custom-made gown as she attended the 2023 Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP) on December 27, 2023, at the Accra International Conference.

Shugatiti wore a pink sleeveless gown designed with pink beads to add a touch of class to her look while posing beautifully to highlight her curves.

The young food entrepreneur wore a short, curly, centre-parted hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

The outspoken TikToker accessorised her look with round silver loop earrings and gold bracelets to complete her look.

Check out the photo below;

Shugatiti slays decently in a pink dress to church

The proud International Central Gospel Church Open Heavens Temple member wore a pink dress with unique buttons.

Shugatti looked gorgeous as she went to fellowship with makeup while rocking a short curly hairstyle.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Shugatiti's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

frimpong_greenwins stated:

The hustle is for Titi ❤️

mensah_jnr1 stated:

Woho twa wai.

_ma.gee_ stated:

Looking good from every angle

queenafiaschwarzenegger stated:

I miss you, my child

ngue_ssan225 stated:

Bon dimanche ❤️

scorpion_5366 stated:

TIti is a beautiful girl ❤️

ama_fannyonce_69 stated:

Beautiful dress

kw3si_kingsley stated:

Boss❤️

man_like_nemz stated:

Babe ❤️❤️❤️❤️

absimms1203 stated:

The baddest church girl @shugatiti

godmade_zed stated:

Looks as if she bi holy arr ma

pagyemangbadu stated:

You are my crush

Quaysonrobertpaa stated:

Cute

luckydeprince stated:

Babe do you go there every Sunday

_arfhiyah stated:

I love you

Source: YEN.com.gh