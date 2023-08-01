David Kwame Asante, the son of Accra Regional Minister has gone viral with lavish wedding ceremony

The plus-size groom and his gorgeous bride Dr Marie-Louis looked ethereal in stunning outfits for the traditional wedding

Some social media users have commented on the bride's beautiful skin colour and the colour of her wedding ensembles

The son of Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey married a beautiful Ghanaian doctor in a private ceremony over the weekend.

Henry Quartey's son and his beautiful bride look stunning together. Photo credit: @jemaweddings

The wealthy Ghanaian couple David Kwame Asante and Dr Marie-Louie wore black outfits for their pre-wedding photoshoot. The elegant bride wore a sleeveless corset dress with lace overlay and a short bob hairstyle.

The groom looked dapper in a black two-piece kaftan outfit and black loafter shoes inteh lovely photos.

Ghanaian bride Dr Marie-Louie rocks a sleeveless bridal robe

The melanin bride Dr Marie-Louie looked heavenly in a brown corseted lace gown with organza sleeveless for the bridal makeup and hairstyling session.

Ghanaian bride Dr Marie-Louie slays in a corseted kente gown

The beautiful bride with dark skin has warm hearts online with her exquisite kente dress and flawless bridal makeup.

The medical doctor Dr Marie-Louie opted for a brown off-shoulder dress that complimented her beautiful skin.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding photos of the son of the Accra Regional Minister and his lovely bride

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions about Ghanaian bride Dr Marie-Louie's look

harmonya6 stated:

Finally, my skin tone oo please upload the process video

Luxuryhairbypari stated:

Stonebwoy’s wife lookalike

akua_yolleeee stated:

Reggie, you do so well on all skin complexions. Good job, girl

Sproutaffair stated:

Butter bread mu butter

Pomaa. Fabrics stated:

Dripping. Our skin colour can not be found in any cosmetic shop. Black beauty is on point.

Delsandres stated:

Brown on black, breathtaking! ❤️

anthead2 stated:

Her skin is everything ❤️

lizk_ajayi stated:

The melanin, though is the tutorial on YouTube already?

Check out some beautiful photos from the traditional wedding

