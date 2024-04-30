Agya Koo has refuted claims that he kept money meant for Kumawood stars who supported Akufo-Addo in 2016 for himself

According to him, he supports the NPP because of his love for the party and has not received any financial benefits

The ace actor revealed this while speaking on the sidelines of the Ejisu by-election, where he had travelled to to campaign

Legendary Kumawood actor Agya Koo, known in private life as Kofi Adu, has denied allegations that his support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is financially motivated.

Agya Koo has been a staunch supporter of the ruling NPP and was instrumental in organizing Kumawood's support for the party in the 2016 elections.

Agya Koo speaks on supporting NPP Photo source: @real_agya_koo

Source: Instagram

Following the coming of the NPP and President Nana Akufo-Addo into power, there have been lingering rumours that Agya Koo had sat on the financial benefits which he received on behalf of his colleagues.

But speaking on the sidelines during the Ejisu by-election, the comic actor, who has been actively campaigning for the NPP, refuted claims that he has been receiving monetary incentives from the party.

"Who even gave me money, and in which account was it paid? Check all the bank accounts and see which of them were deposited. Or did I carry the money from Jubilee House?" Agya Koo questioned during an interview with Onua FM's Nana Yaa Brefo.

The 57-year-old actor insisted that his decision to campaign for the NPP stems from a genuine love for the party and belief in its values, dismissing suggestions that it is driven by financial considerations.

"They are false accusations. Which of the Kumawood actors joined me? It was only Matilda Asare I worked with. Was Mr. Beautiful or Afrani part?" he fumed.

Agya Koo admonishes filmmakers about insults in movies

Meanwhile, Agya Koo recently condemned the use of explicit content and insults in local movies, urging filmmakers to try to reduce the volume of such content.

The actor argued that many local movies are consumed by younger audiences, and such content is not healthy for children.

He mentioned that there were times when Otumfuo Osei Tutu II spoke to him and echoed his sentiments regarding the matter.

