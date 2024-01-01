Eastern Region's Akua has been crowned the winner of the 2023 Miss Golden Stool pageant

The prestigious event was held at the Silicone House, Tesano, with Adom Presenter Tima Kumkum as the host

Ghanaian student and model Akua is the winner of the 2023 Miss Golden Stool pageant organised by former beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB.

Akua wins the 2023 Miss Golden Stool. Photo credit: @iamkuaamoakowaa

Source: Instagram

Akua represented Kwahu Nkwanta in the Eastern Region. The 22-year-old is a social student at the University of Education, Winneba.

Akua rocks a gold kente gown on the finale

During the finale, the beautiful beauty queen Akua looked regal in a stunning kente dress and long curly hairstyle.

Check out the video below;

Akua looks regal in an African print dress

The brilliant student looked exquisite in an African print dress and pearly necklace. Beauty queen Akua wore elegant strappy heels to match her look.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on the post made by Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

brownizyx1 stated:

Your face is pretty; I love that smile, friend. Your smile is extraordinarily ordinary—happiness, joy, prosperity, and longevity for everyone. You will light up the whole world.

AgnesAsantuaa stated:

You are a phenomenal woman. Congratulations to you, dearest dear@iamakuaamoakowaa

Veenaofficial stated:

Beautiful show Queen

jessica_naya.6 stated:

Congratulations to you and your team for a successful project

Ebefa_gh stated:

Congrats

Ladydiamondgh stated:

Congratulations sis

Djredlypzl stated:

Happy New Year, Queen ❤️❤️

Yaalizzywale stated:

Well done

jessica_naya.6 stated:

Congratulations

