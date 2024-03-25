Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa has wowed her fans with her new look at a kids' pageantry show

The happily married woman wore a glamorous hairstyle that has become a trending topic online

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa's new look after she shared lovely photos on Instagram

Ghanaian event organiser Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, popularly called Afua Singathon, has stunned her fans with her beauty at the Miss Kidi Ghana eviction show.

The gorgeous mother-of-three girls wore an expensive, long, coiled frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup, making her stand out at the event.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum looks beautiful with or without makeup.

Source: Instagram

The Tourism ambassador looked classy in a black silky long-sleeve top designed with faux fur that she styled with an African print pencil skirt with black tassels that reached her ankle.

Asantewaa Singathon wore a beautiful jewellery set and completed her look with pink high heels.

Watch the video below;

Afua Asantewaa dazzles in a stylish kente outfit

Afua Asantewaa flaunted her melanin skin as she rocked an off-shoulder kente top and matching long skirt.

She wore an exquisite round necklace, pearly earrings, two stylish fashion rings, and a Warrior King watch to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa Singathon's outfit and hairstyle

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Thenutritionistakosua stated:

You look great in wig …

queenshatia1 stated:

Madam be wearing more of this waiiii na you look Soo splendid....

vero_nuo stated:

I thought one Nigerian actress bi oo

yaa_lovelace stated:

Afua, you look stunning and different here. Actually slide 1 and 3 look exactly like Abena KorkorI thought slide 1 was AI o... lolz. Ay3 great!❤️

anik_beads stated:

I almost didn't recognize you. If not the name , I was like is she the one , beautiful dear , it's good to take people by surprise with your look sometimes. Your new look , looks great on you, honestly. Much love

iam_bediako stated:

What God can not do … does not exist

ewuradjwoa_asante stated:

Honestly, I couldn't recognize you on slide one

sena__sheila stated:

She has changed herrhhhhh❤

Dejunglefashionhouse stated:

Wow. You look Amazing .

Harrietamaserwah stated:

Beauty be what love your new look

