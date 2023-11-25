Miss Malaika 2023 Winner: 5 Classy Photos Of The Nana Yaa Nsarko In Stylish Outfits And Pricey Wigs
2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaa Nyarko has proven to all young ladies that determination is the key to success.
The young beauty influencer who pursued her law degree at the Kwame Nkrumah Univerisity of Science and Technology stood out among other contestants with her beauty, gracious smile, and intelligence.
Nana Yaa Nyarko, who was affectionately called Lady as her stage name, was among the fashionable delegates who completely fiercely in this year's pageant titled the bloom season.
2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaw Nsarko slays in a blue gown
2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaw Nyarko looked ethereal in a blue corseted gown designed with tulle fabric while rocking the crown.
Check out the photo below;
2023 GMB winner Selorm mesmerises the crowd at the Miss Malaika finale with her graceful kente dress
2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaa Nsarko looks elegant in a black suit
The law graduate and 2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaa Nsarko looked fabulous in a black pantsuit and frontal hairstyle for her graduation.
Check out the photos below;
2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaa Nsarko flaunts her cleavage in new photos
2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaa Nsarko looked flawless on her sole date in a lace corseted top and black skinny leggings.
Check out the photos below;
2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaa Nsarko looks effortlessly chic in African print
The gorgeous and smart beauty queen Nana Yaa Nsarko turned heads in a structured corseted African print dress and frontal ponytail hairstyle.
Check out the photos below;
2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaa Nsarko delivers an excellent presentation about insurance policy for women
2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaa Nsarko was the lead as she teamed up with Kimberly to talk about insurance packages for Ghanaian women.
The beautiful ladies looked stunning in African print dresses and high heels for the presentation.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have congratulated Nana Yaa Nsarko after winning the 2023 Miss Malaika pageant
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
zakiyaahmed__ stated:
Well deserved, queen!❤️
Reginavanhelvert stated:
Well deserved, Queen. Reign in all your glory
Maamekessewaa.Ampomah stated:
Waiting to see the "Miss Malaika 2023" in her bio. Well deserved, Our Queen❤️
ellie_dufie stated:
Congratulations Lady❤️
_kimberlyyy_y stated:
Congratulations queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️
miss_porsh_ stated:
Your DP and bio must change. Congratulations Queen
girllikeabena_aaa stated:
Congratulations Lady
nailsgod0 stated:
Honestly, I have never been this happy for someone before, congratulations Queen
Seystitches stated:
Congratulations, Queen Lady ❤️
Nanayaa.__'s stated:
ROAD CLEAR!!!❤️❤️. You know I'm always proud of you, baby sis ❤️❤️❤️ @yaaaa.____
real_femike stated:
And Yaa won, congratulations, Miss❤️ it was written ❤️❤️
x_.ayesha._x stated:
A QUEEN and MORE Congratulations!! babes
