2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaa Nyarko has proven to all young ladies that determination is the key to success.

The young beauty influencer who pursued her law degree at the Kwame Nkrumah Univerisity of Science and Technology stood out among other contestants with her beauty, gracious smile, and intelligence.

Miss Malaika 2023 winner Nana Yaa Nsarko slays in gorgeous dresses. Photo credit: @yaaaa

Source: Instagram

Nana Yaa Nyarko, who was affectionately called Lady as her stage name, was among the fashionable delegates who completely fiercely in this year's pageant titled the bloom season.

2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaw Nsarko slays in a blue gown

2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaw Nyarko looked ethereal in a blue corseted gown designed with tulle fabric while rocking the crown.

Check out the photo below;

2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaa Nsarko looks elegant in a black suit

The law graduate and 2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaa Nsarko looked fabulous in a black pantsuit and frontal hairstyle for her graduation.

Check out the photos below;

2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaa Nsarko flaunts her cleavage in new photos

2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaa Nsarko looked flawless on her sole date in a lace corseted top and black skinny leggings.

Check out the photos below;

2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaa Nsarko looks effortlessly chic in African print

The gorgeous and smart beauty queen Nana Yaa Nsarko turned heads in a structured corseted African print dress and frontal ponytail hairstyle.

Check out the photos below;

2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaa Nsarko delivers an excellent presentation about insurance policy for women

2023 Miss Malaika winner Nana Yaa Nsarko was the lead as she teamed up with Kimberly to talk about insurance packages for Ghanaian women.

The beautiful ladies looked stunning in African print dresses and high heels for the presentation.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have congratulated Nana Yaa Nsarko after winning the 2023 Miss Malaika pageant

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

zakiyaahmed__ stated:

Well deserved, queen!❤️

Reginavanhelvert stated:

Well deserved, Queen. Reign in all your glory

Maamekessewaa.Ampomah stated:

Waiting to see the "Miss Malaika 2023" in her bio. Well deserved, Our Queen❤️

ellie_dufie stated:

Congratulations Lady❤️

_kimberlyyy_y stated:

Congratulations queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️

miss_porsh_ stated:

Your DP and bio must change. Congratulations Queen

girllikeabena_aaa stated:

Congratulations Lady

nailsgod0 stated:

Honestly, I have never been this happy for someone before, congratulations Queen

Seystitches stated:

Congratulations, Queen Lady ❤️

Nanayaa.__'s stated:

ROAD CLEAR!!!❤️❤️. You know I'm always proud of you, baby sis ❤️❤️❤️ @yaaaa.____

real_femike stated:

And Yaa won, congratulations, Miss❤️ it was written ❤️❤️

x_.ayesha._x stated:

A QUEEN and MORE Congratulations!! babes

Ghanaians Jubilate As First Muslim Zakiya Ahmed Is Crowned Miss Malaika 2022

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the first Muslim to win the Miss Malaika pageant since it was founded two decades ago.

Former beauty queens and other Ghanaians have hailed the attractive new queen, wishing her a successful reign.

The gorgeous style influencer Zakiya Ahmed won the prestigious beauty pageant's emerald season.

Miss Malaika 2023 Finale: 2023 GMB Winner Selorm Steals The Spotlight As She Rocks Kente Dress

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Selorm Magdalene Gafah, the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant winner, who looked stunning at the 2023 Miss Malaika finale.

She wore a figure-hugging kente gown and subtle makeup. A few people on social media have congratulated Nana Yaa Nyarko, the winner, for winning the famous beauty pageant's bloom season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh