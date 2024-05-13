Mohammed Kudus made an astounding statement with his debut season in England

His impressive stint with West Ham has activated a huge interest from English topflight Liverpool

Reports about the team preparing to trigger Mohammed Kudus' release clause have sparked a debate online

Seven-time English champions Liverpool has intensified its interest in Ghanaian midfielder and West Ham star Mohammed Kudus.

The 23-year-old, who joined West Ham from Ajax, narrowly missed out on the EPL Young Player of the Season award following his explosive debut with the Hammers.

West Ham signed Kudus on a five-year deal worth £38 million. However, unconfirmed reports indicate Liverpool is ready to switch the Ghanaian's course to Anfield.

Liverpool to trigger Kudus' release clause

According to Ghanaian sports journalist Saanie Daara, Liverpool is ready to pay a whooping £85 million to trigger Mohammed Kudus' release clause.

The sports journalist sparked controversy online about Kudus leaving West Ham's establishment after he disclosed Kudus' intention to go to Liverpool.

Another counter report indicates that Kudus will not be allowed to leave West Ham this season because of his contractual obligations.

Fans react to Liverpool's interest in Kudus

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kudus' chances of joining Liverpool.

@thekingadjor said:

His Release Clause can only be triggered in 2025.

@Zeboz3g3 wrote:

Anyone that believes this news will definitely vote for Bawumiar.

@JustNanaOpoku noted:

We know what you doing but bidding war won’t start until another 12 months.

@JoeLFC94 shared:

He’s about as reliable as Old Traffords roof btw

@Perkinz9 added:

Didn’t know Liverpool were time travellers and could activate a release clause that isn’t active until next year. Also, if they want him now, Sullivan will be slapping a healthy 115m+ on his head

Kudus wins Goal of the Season award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that one of Kudus' goals in the 5-0 thrashing of German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg in the Europa League Round of 16 stage won him the Goal of the Season award.

The first of his two goals on the night was an impressive solo effort. He picked up the ball in his half, dribbled past two Freiburg players, and remarkably planted the ball into the net with his right foot.

