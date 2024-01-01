Ashanti Region's Ebo has celebrated her first birthday as a style influencer since she rose to stardom

The young beauty influencer made her region as she competed in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

Some social media users have commented on Ebo's beautiful photos and charming hairstyle

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Ebo, was among the rising stars who celebrated their birthdays in December 2023.

The University graduate who represented the Ashanti Region in the prestigious pageant looked stunning in a kente and African print dress for her birthday photoshoot.

Agartha Osei, popularly called Ebo, wore an elegant centre-parted long hairstyle and flawless makeup while slaying in beautiful gold earrings.

Check out the photos below;

Ebo looks heavenly in a white dress

The National Service person, Ebo, turned heads as she rocked a white long-sleeve top and matching pants for this photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Ebo's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

nurahgmb23 stated:

Happy birthday, Roomie. Love you ❤️❤️. @ebo_gmb23

mabby_blck stated:

Happy birthday, my adorable friend

a_w3_da_na stated:

A very blessed birthday, Queen @ebo_gmb23 ❤️

yaa_nina_ stated:

Happiest birthday babe our Queen …. We love you ❤️ enjoy your day

aquosuarh_stable stated:

Happy birthday, my queen ❤️

sweetiesara4 stated:

Happy, blessed birthday to my queen. Long life, more blessings ❤❤❤

jowie_gh stated:

Happy Blessed Birthday ❤️❤️❤️

original_domino stated:

You deserve all the love and more be the greatest you’ve ever thought.

jacksonit_solution stated:

Happy birthday

