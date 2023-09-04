TV3 evicted two gorgeous contestants, Amoanimaa and Benewa, from the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

The beauty queens looked fabulous in kente outfits and expensive gold accessories to complete their look

Some social media users have commented on Amoanimaa and Benewa's performances from the Music and Dance episode

Western North's Benewa and Ahafo Region's Amoanimaa were evicted from the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant after a music and dance episode on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Kwartemaa from Bono Region received applause after her educative performance on the silent Fontomfrom dance, earning her the best performer award.

Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants, Amoanimaa and Benewa look regal in kente outfits. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Melanin beauty and hijab queen Nurah won the best costume award. She showcased the Jera and Takai dances with their accompanying songs, offering a glimpse into the legendary Highlife music of the Northern region.

Greater Accra's representative Naa Ayeley has won three since after four stunning performances, respectively, two Most Eloquent and Star Performer awards during the business pitch episode.

Watch Amoanimaa's performance for the week 8 eviction show

Ahafo Region's Amoanimaa showcased the Adowa dance, unravelling its cultural significance and memorable moments.

She looked ethereal in black and white cloth styled in a colourful kente ensemble and gold jewellery pieces.

Watch Benewa's stunning performance

Western North's Benewaa enlightened the audience about the Siti Dance and brought it to life with an indigenous song during her performance.

Some social media users have commented on the Ghana's Most Beautiful eviction video posted on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

iamrukky_mumin stated:

So far, the evictions are fair.

kelvinquarshie.338 stated:

This is sad

Therealkodwo stated:

Why do you all hate Ebo? She's perfect and eloquent. She needs to engage more and talk less

ladydian_ stated:

Sad seeing Amoanimaa going home

cute_ama_linda stated:

Is Ebo that bad?? Please leave her alone

mossax_1 stated:

The song

teekay_moses stated:

@liyarh_ benewa was ahead of Ebo in terms of votes oo. And performance wise, Benewa and Amoanimaa did a great

Portia.Owusu.94 stated:

You people are not God. Leave Ebo alone; she did very well today

___kijeraysha stated:

This was crazy...the ladies did well, though . All the best❤️

teekay_moses stated:

Amoanimaa and Benewaa did better than Ebo Ahh

Ghanaians Rejoice As Kwartemaa Finally Wins Best Former Award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Bono Region Kwartemaa, who won the Best Performer prize for the week 8 episode with her distinctive storytelling abilities.

After her outstanding performance, the judges and crowd applauded for Kwartemaa. Some social media users have commended the pageant's organizers for giving Kwartemaa the distinguished title for the evening.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant, Ohemaa, Slays In An Elegant Dress After Eviction

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2023 Bono East representative Ohemaa's elegant looks before and after the competition.

The fashion influencer exposed her bare face while having fun after her eviction from the prestigious pageant on August 27, 2023.

Ohemaa had previously entered the Miss Hot Legs contest but was unsuccessful in winning the title and other rewards.

Source: YEN.com.gh