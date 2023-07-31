The organisers for Ghana's Most Beautiful beauty pageant have unveiled the final contestants

The event was held at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, with electrifying performances from cultural troops

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful photos of their favourite contestants posted by TV3

The top finale 16 contestants who will compete for the prestigious title of 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, a brand new car, cash prize and other packages from sponsors have been unveiled.

Meet some contestants of GMB 2023; Ohemaa, Ebo and Wunie slay in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @tv3

The grand durbar was held at the newly renovated Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park on Sunday, July 30, 2023, after the public voted for their favourite contestants to present their region.

The ladies looked ethereal in beautiful lace dresses, flawless makeup and elegant hairstyles for the official photoshoot.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh the 2012 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant Emefa Akosua Adeti, she shared her thoughts on the involvement of the public in the selection process through voting.

I think everything evolves. I think the pageant has evolved, and getting the people to be part of the process creates more confidence.

It also heightens the interest before the real competition. Not a bad idea.. except it requires more resources from the contestants even before the competition starts.

Savanna region representative Titika channels Cookie Tee in this photo

The melanin beauty Titika looked gorgeous in a sleeveless ruffled tulle dress and elegant gold earrings.

Eastern regional representative Afriyie rocks a ponytail hairstyle

The pretty lady Afriye looked fabulous cleavage-bearing turtleneck dress and smooth makeup for her photoshoot.

Volta regional representative Selorm slays in a corset dress

Style influencer Selorm turned heads in a classy corseted dress with a bow tie sleeveless. She wore a long lustrous hairstyle for the photoshoot.

Bono regional representative Kwartema shows skin

Kwartema showed grace and elegance by wearing a sleeveless corseted dress with lace overlay and a charming side-parted frontal hairstyle in this photo.

Ashanti regional representative Ebo eludes confidence

The proud Ashanti woman Ebo posed elegantly in a halterneck sequin dress and matching drop earrings as she smiled beautifully at the cameras.

Western North representative Benewa rocks long eyelashes

The fashionista, Benewaa, looked splendid in a V-shaped lace dress designed with beautiful petal appliques to make her stand out.

Central regional representative Twumwaa looks incredible in flawless makeup

The beauty goddess Twumwaa made a bold statement with her embroidery lace dress with ruffled designs for the official portrait shoot.

Northern regional representative Nurah looks impeccable in a stylish turban

Nurah dazzled in a decent dress and matching turban while rocking gold drop earrings and bracelet.

Western regional representative Serwaa looks amazing in a glittering dress

The beauty influencer Serwaa looked incredible in a stunning dress with ruffled sleeves. The fashion designer used colourful rhinestones to design her dress, which has become the town's talk.

Bono East representative Rita Dominic lookalike slays in curly hair

The pretty lady Ohemaa, who resembles Nigerian actress Rita Dominic, wore a brown cutout dress and a voluminous curly hairstyle.

Upper East Representative Aduanice poses like a supermodel

Aduanice has proven to be people's favourite, as many social media users have commented on the breathtaking photo. She looked elegant in a sleeveless lace dress and centre-parted frontal hairstyle.

Ahafo North regional representative Amoanimaa dazzled in a beautiful hairstyle

The eloquent beauty influencer Amoanimaa wore a v-shaped dress with one puff ruffled sleeve and a short sleeve on the other hand.

Greater Accra regional representative Naa Aryeley looks amazing in a lace

The beautiful Ga lady Naa Aryeley with a unique physique, has gone viral with her detailed presentation during the introductory stage. She wore a stylish dress and a glamorous hairstyle for her photoshoot.

Oti Regional representative Olila rocks a frontal lace wig

The fair-skinned lady Olila with an infectious smile, has won over the internet with her turtleneck dress and charming frontal hairstyle.

North East regional representative Wunie stands out with her natural beauty

The melanin queen Wunie looked flawless in mild makeup that blended her skin tone as she wore a lace dress and a side-parted frontal hairstyle.

Upper West regional representative Sung-Suma looked flamboyant in a patterned lace dress

Sung-Suma looked gorgeous in a fashionable dress and curly frontal hairstyle for her photoshoot.

Source: YEN.com.gh