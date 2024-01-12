Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman is trending online after slaying in revealing outfit to the star-studded event

Ahoufe Patri looked effortlessly chic in a pink ruched ensemble and designer high heels at the musical concert

Some social media users have commented on Ahoufe Patri's gorgeous photos on social media

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly called Ahoufe Patri, has proven she is the queen of red styles as she rocks a sassy outfit to Efya's concert.

Ahoufe Patri looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @priscilla_opoku_agyeman

Source: Instagram

With a unique short hairstyle, the style influencer wore a deep-plunge corseted dress that flaunted her smooth thighs.

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman looked flawless in heavy makeup and round silver earrings while showing off her expensive bracelets and fashionable ring.

Check out the photos below;

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman rocks a backless jumpsuit to the gym

As she hit the gym to work out, the fitness lover Priscilla Opoku Agyeman looked classy in pink backless sportswear and expensive sneakers.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Priscilla Opoku Agyeman

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Queenamakwakye stated:

Pretty in pink

gee__brown stated:

Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.♥️♥️♥️

Leonardntsiakoh stated:

Always on point

gee__brown stated:

I hope you feel beautiful today. Mom ❤️

davemens70 stated:

The beautiful queen

cuisine_by_vania stated:

thereal_afima_gh stated:

Stunning

romeodoeboy6144 stated:

My princess to the world

koffi_210_ stated:

Our queen

Peacewandando stated:

Black Barbie

selasij7 stated:

Spectacular❤️

akua_difa stated:

Forever Ahouf3 ❤️

braharry_ stated:

Nice outfit, my dear. You are wonderful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

_flushlife_ stated:

Giving Poison Ivy looks

sweet_boi_101 stated:

Pressure

5 Times Ghanaian Actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman Took Over Social Media With Her Beauty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, an authentic fashion influencer, garnering attention for her stylish choices.

Besides her trademark hairdo, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman always knows precisely what she wants to convey through her appearance.

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman always trends with her looks on every red carpet-appearance and excels at filming skits.

Source: YEN.com.gh