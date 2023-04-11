Ghanaian actresses Priscilla Opoku Agyeman and Fella Makafui were spotted at a star-studded event on Easter Monday, April 10, 2023

The two female stars with signature short hairstyles showed some skin in fashionable outfits

Mawuli Gavor, Elikem The Tailor, Kwabena Kwabena, Salma Mumin and other top style icons graced the event

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahoufe Patri, stood out at the Easter Monday celebrity hangout at the Play Management networking event at Osu.

Ghanaian celebrities Salma Mumin, Fella Makafui, Elikem, Ahoufe Patri and Mawuli Gavor look stylish in this collage. Source: @ghkwaku

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman shows off her cleavage

The brand ambassador looked daring in a short backless dress for the star-studded event. She accessorised her look with gold earrings and bracelets.

Ahoufe Patri completed her look with a designer handbag as she posed gorgeously for the video.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looks fabulous in a denim outfit

The YOLO star and serial entrepreneur Fella Makafui looked classy in a sleeveless denim outfit with pointed embellished pumps.

The lovely wife of Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal sported her signature hairstyle as she modelled in the video below.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin models in a floor-length dress

The actress and fashion entrepreneur dressed down stylishly and showed her cleavage in a long-sleeve dress which she styled with long African braids.

