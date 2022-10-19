Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman popularly called Ahoufe Patri is indeed a fashion influencer making headlines with everything she wears

Aside from her signature hairstyle, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman seems to always have a clear idea of what she wants to say with her look

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, 31, is best at shooting skits and she brings drama each time she steps on the red carpet

Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman popularly called Ahoufe Patri rose to fame after shooting Boys Kasa skit with comic Actor Kalybos.

The 31-year-old screen diva has been consistent with her daring and bold movies that no other female celebrity dares to rival.

Ahoufe Patri became a popular face on posters at many saloons and barbering shops when she posed her signature short hairstyle.

She made the decision of cutting all her hair and it became a hairstyle inspiration for many women and a million followers online.

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman popularly called Ahoufe Patri dazzles in African print dresses. @priscilla_opoku_agyeman Source@Instagram

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman also opened the gateway for many young stars to explore their acting skills by enrolling at various film academies.

Over the years, Ahoufe Patri has given us colorful and exciting red carpet moments at various events and she never fails to impress fashion critics.

YEN.com.gh shares five times the queen of comedy skits, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman won over our hearts with her beauty and fashion sense.

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman glows in a beautiful backless dress for her date night. She pulls off her natural hairstyle pairing her bag with the black strappy heels.

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman caught the attention of many with this sleeveless red dress. The graduate of the National Film and Television Institute dazzled in the short corseted dress with beads. She wore red lipstick and matching earrings and jewelry.

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman's hairstyle game is unmatched. There is no way you will find fault with this eye-catching look. This tailored ladies suit is perfect for corporate events and star-studded events.

Expect nothing less of perfection when male designer, Quophi Akotuah joins forces with the queen of style. Priscilla looked gorgeous in this white blazer paired with a lace tulle skirt. Ahoufe Patri's long eye lashes were popping in this picture.

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman is not the only female celebrity to repeat her looks, especially fashion accessories like earrings. Regardless, she gave us a memorable statement with this black see-through outfit.

Source: YEN.com.gh