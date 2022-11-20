Ahoufe Patri: Ghanaians Bash Priscilla Opoku Agyeman For Wearing Too Much Makeup While Showing Cleavage On UTV
- Ghanaian actress and style influencer Priscilla Opoku Agyeman is trending on social media for wearing heavy makeup
- The outstanding actress is one of the top female celebrities who rose to fame by shooting comedy skits
- The eloquent influencer loves to experiment with her looks each time she attends star-studded events
Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman popularly called Ahoufe Patri has come under heavy criticism after new photos of her were posted on the official Instagram page for United Television.
The gorgeous actress was a panelist on the popular United Showbiz entertainment review show, which aired every Sunday.
The thirty-one-screen goddess looked elegant in an exquisite black and white dress, flaunting her cleavage.
Ahoufe Patri, famous for her bold and daring looks, rocked her signature hairstyle to match the cleavage-baring dress.
She wore contact lenses to match her heavy makeup with long eyelashes and red lipstick.
Some fashion lovers and viewers of the entertainment show have commented on her looks.
kwesiwasbornsunday
Makeups n) ny3 f3
ladyspalace55
The make up would have bn more nicer without the contact lense and oil lipstick
sir_adwene89
You look old with this makeup or the makeup artist was a beginner.
kwayku.official
Purpose of Make-up is to make u prettier. Keep simple
charles.gorman.7146
Hmm she looks dead in the name of fashion
barbieserwaa
She's looking like a sick person
amponsah1845
what happened to her?. she is looking like something else
miz_jozzy_
Her makeup artist didn’t help her
kay_richhie
Na make up no ɔnoaa na ɔyɛɛyɛ anaa nipa no yɛ de kyɛɛ no. ehuo
mimiz787
Priscilla is a very beautiful girl naturally. So who did the make up??
queen_rabidoll_
What is wrong with her eye Eiie too much makeup Asem oooo
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, also known as Ahoufe Patri, who is undoubtedly a fashion trendsetter that grabs attention with each outfit she chooses to wear.
In addition to her trademark haircut, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman always seems to know exactly what she wants to convey through her appearance.
Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, 31, excels at acting in skits and brings drama to every red carpet-appearance.
