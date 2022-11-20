Ghanaian actress and style influencer Priscilla Opoku Agyeman is trending on social media for wearing heavy makeup

The outstanding actress is one of the top female celebrities who rose to fame by shooting comedy skits

The eloquent influencer loves to experiment with her looks each time she attends star-studded events

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman popularly called Ahoufe Patri has come under heavy criticism after new photos of her were posted on the official Instagram page for United Television.

The gorgeous actress was a panelist on the popular United Showbiz entertainment review show, which aired every Sunday.

The thirty-one-screen goddess looked elegant in an exquisite black and white dress, flaunting her cleavage.

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman looks gorgeous in these photos. source@ priscilla_opoku_agyeman

Ahoufe Patri, famous for her bold and daring looks, rocked her signature hairstyle to match the cleavage-baring dress.

She wore contact lenses to match her heavy makeup with long eyelashes and red lipstick.

Some fashion lovers and viewers of the entertainment show have commented on her looks.

kwesiwasbornsunday

Makeups n) ny3 f3

ladyspalace55

The make up would have bn more nicer without the contact lense and oil lipstick

sir_adwene89

You look old with this makeup or the makeup artist was a beginner.

kwayku.official

Purpose of Make-up is to make u prettier. Keep simple

charles.gorman.7146

Hmm she looks dead in the name of fashion

barbieserwaa

She's looking like a sick person

amponsah1845

what happened to her?. she is looking like something else

miz_jozzy_

Her makeup artist didn’t help her

kay_richhie

Na make up no ɔnoaa na ɔyɛɛyɛ anaa nipa no yɛ de kyɛɛ no. ehuo

mimiz787

Priscilla is a very beautiful girl naturally. So who did the make up??

queen_rabidoll_

What is wrong with her eye Eiie too much makeup Asem oooo

