Felicia Osei: Onua FM Presenter Flaunts Her Cleavage In Pink Bustier Top And Hot Pants
- Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei has earned a spot in the list of top style influencers for January 2024 with her new look
- Felicia Osei has changed her personal style as she climbs the success ladder in the entertainment industry
- Some Ghanaian celebrities and social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's stunning outfits
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2023 VOTING is officially underway!
Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has made a bold fashion statement with her cleavage-baring outfit in a trending photo.
The Onua FM presenter wore a stylish pink bustier and short pants while hiding her smooth skin with black stockings.
Felicia Osei looked like a princess as she slipped on pink hand gloves that she styled with a pearly bracelet.
She looked glamorous in a short, curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders for this lovely photoshoot.
Akuapem Poloo and her son rock decent white outfits for their New Year photoshoot; "Always dress this way"
Check out the photos below;
Felicia Osei rocks a white dress and Nike sneakers
Felicia Osei impressed her followers with her unique dance moves as she slayed in a spaghetti strap dress and expensive Nike sneakers.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has commented on Felicia Osei's daring outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Okyeamekwame stated:
Looking great
owuraku_jay_gh stated:
Aunty nie 3n3 di3 me baa no asomdwoe mu lol u look nice
nhanha_ama_dhymond_ stated:
12/12 ooo obaapa Enye easy nanso nyame tease
Toosweetcwesimorris stated:
I am waiting for Razak and Akwasi's scores
Mharmmha stated:
I want to dress like you, mum
Andyozet stated:
My score is 3/10 . You are looking fly, sis ❤️
Quatech stated:
Akwesi has done well
Blacctbwoy stated:
Keep winning
Handsomejhe stated:
Feli nie
olivia.kyerewaa.9699 stated:
Beautiful
ampofowaa79 stated:
Wow ❤️❤️ splendid
albert_emu stated:
Style bin nunu
maabena_nyamesem stated:
Queen Nefertiti ❤️
Felicia Osei Repeats 'House Dress' At Red Carpet Event
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei, who wore one of her favourite dresses from her TikTok videos to a red carpet-event.
In the viral video on Instagram, the Onua TV presenter accentuated her curves with a pair of hot trousers.
The KNUST student confidently danced on the red carpet in a classy outfit with pointed shoes.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh