Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei has earned a spot in the list of top style influencers for January 2024 with her new look

Felicia Osei has changed her personal style as she climbs the success ladder in the entertainment industry

Some Ghanaian celebrities and social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's stunning outfits

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has made a bold fashion statement with her cleavage-baring outfit in a trending photo.

The Onua FM presenter wore a stylish pink bustier and short pants while hiding her smooth skin with black stockings.

Felicia Osei slays in elegant hairstyles. Photo credit: @osei_felicia

Felicia Osei looked like a princess as she slipped on pink hand gloves that she styled with a pearly bracelet.

She looked glamorous in a short, curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders for this lovely photoshoot.

Felicia Osei rocks a white dress and Nike sneakers

Felicia Osei impressed her followers with her unique dance moves as she slayed in a spaghetti strap dress and expensive Nike sneakers.

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has commented on Felicia Osei's daring outfit

Okyeamekwame stated:

Looking great

owuraku_jay_gh stated:

Aunty nie 3n3 di3 me baa no asomdwoe mu lol u look nice

nhanha_ama_dhymond_ stated:

12/12 ooo obaapa Enye easy nanso nyame tease

Toosweetcwesimorris stated:

I am waiting for Razak and Akwasi's scores

Mharmmha stated:

I want to dress like you, mum

Andyozet stated:

My score is 3/10 . You are looking fly, sis ❤️

Quatech stated:

Akwesi has done well

Blacctbwoy stated:

Keep winning

Handsomejhe stated:

Feli nie

olivia.kyerewaa.9699 stated:

Beautiful

ampofowaa79 stated:

Wow ❤️❤️ splendid

albert_emu stated:

Style bin nunu

maabena_nyamesem stated:

Queen Nefertiti ❤️

Felicia Osei Repeats 'House Dress' At Red Carpet Event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei, who wore one of her favourite dresses from her TikTok videos to a red carpet-event.

In the viral video on Instagram, the Onua TV presenter accentuated her curves with a pair of hot trousers.

The KNUST student confidently danced on the red carpet in a classy outfit with pointed shoes.

