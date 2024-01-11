Piesie Esther has made a bold fashion statement as she rocks a stunning white dress for her New Year photoshoot

The top style influencer looked ethereal in the custom-made dress that has gone viral on social media

Some Ghanaian musicians and fashionistas have commented on Piesie Esther's high-fashion sense

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has stepped up her fashion sense in 2024 after setting an impossible record with her stunning looks last year.

The award-winning musician looked heavenly in a stylish white dress with unique detailing for her New Year photoshoot.

Piesie Esther looks gorgeous in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @piesiesther

Piesie Esther wore a short, curly hairstyle, perfect skin tone makeup, and well-defined eyebrows as she smiled for the cameras.

The top fashionista accessorised her look with expensive round earrings and wrote this caption for her photoshoot.

In a world full of negativity, let your positivity shine like a beacon of hope, lighting up the lives of those around you. ✨❤️

Check out the photos below;

Piesie Esther slays in a yellow lace dress

Piesie Esther looked effortlessly chic in a stylish lace corseted dress with billowing sleeves.

She looked radiant in a short hairstyle and elegant colourful earrings that matched the designs in her unique lace outfit.

Check out the photos below;

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has commented on Piesie Esther's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Celestinedonkormusic stated:

Absolutely beautiful. Keep shining, my sweet sis.

dew_bakes stated:

Her stylist does some seriously dope work.❤️❤️❤️

prettyjulia_narh stated:

You look amazing ❤️

Mary Christine.palm stated:

Wop3 life ooooo

nanakwasi.3572 stated:

But what he said was right. You people, ambassadors to Christ, for God’s sake.

nanayhaa_gracie stated:

Beautiful one there, Mama

adwoaagyeiwaa99 stated:

Looking glamorous

Hbaenterprise stated:

You look beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

jollof_king_ghana stated:

Mama❤️❤️❤️

official_movado_panda stated:

Greatness

emakcotoure_beddings stated:

So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

_blackstiches stated:

Annointed

Oyootravels stated:

Your energy has been contagious from the onyame gya days. Keep being your vibrant, happy self, dearest Piesie....it inspires some of us to strive towards the same

Piesie Esther Overthrows Nana Ama McBrown, Rocks A Frill Dress And Long Hair That Covers Her Backside

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Piesie Esther, who dazzled in style at the December 3, 2023, launch of her Made By Grace concert.

Piesie Esther sported a gorgeous outfit and an incredibly long haircut at the star-studded event.

Social media fans have applauded the style influencer for motivating them with her sophisticated appearance.

