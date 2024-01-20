The Catechist Georgina Korankye Memorial Fashion School in Ghana celebrated its newest cohort of graduates over the weekend with a dazzling fashion show spotlighting the students' skills and creativity.

The school, named after the late Catechist Georgina Korankyewaa, offers a 1.5-year vocational program aimed at empowering Ghanaian youth to enter the country's fashion industry.

At the graduation ceremony, attendees were treated to a display of original fashions crafted by the graduates. The designs demonstrated the talents they had honed over their course of study.

School seeks to equip students with skills

As HR manager Beatrice Ofori noted, the school strives to ensure graduates are fully equipped with valuable vocational abilities amid a difficult economic climate.

"We want them to be fully equipped, have that skill, and be useful as we always wish we could have," she said.

Students eager to reject perceptions, conquer industry

In interviews, graduating students rejected notions that vocational programs are inferior.

Marian Agyeiwaa Larbi, the best graduating student, emphasized that fashion design requires academic proficiency and encouraged others interested in fashion to join the field.

Since opening its doors, the Georgina Korankye Memorial Fashion School has empowered passionate Ghanaian youth to access careers in the country's thriving fashion industry. Its recent graduation promises a new influx of talented designers into the field.

