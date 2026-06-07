The popular Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, known in private life as Tommy Okai, has reportedly passed away

This news comes as a surprise to many since he was seen performing his traditional role during the lifting of the ban on noise-making

A few days before he passed away, a frail-looking Gbese Mantse was seen in public using a walking stick as an aide to walk

The Ga State is in a state of mourning after the news of the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, passing away went viral.

Many Gas who saw the paramount chief at the traditional lifting of the ban on drumming and noisemaking could not believe that he had passed away a few days after that.

Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has lost one of his vital paramount chiefs, Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II. Photo credit: Nii Okanta Ankrah II & Gamantseoffice

Source: Facebook

As the Adonten or vanguard of the Ga state, Nii Ayi Bonte II is the designated chief who plays the traditional drum to commemorate the lifting of the ban on drumming and noisemaking.

The Gbese Mantse performs critical rites to usher in the Homowo festival. He officially lifts the ban on drumming and noise-making at the Gbese Mantse Palace to mark the beginning of Homowo preparations.

In a video on Facebook, the Gbese mantse was seen on Thursday, June 4, 2026, coming out of his palace to play his assigned role in the ban lifting.

However, for the first time, the outspoken Ga chief was flanked by men who aided him to walk even as he held on to a walking stick.

Frail-looking Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II, beats the drum to officially lift the ban on noisemaking on June 4, 2026, a few days before he passed away. Photo credit: Nii Okanta Ankrah II

Source: Facebook

After he was done, Nii Ayi Bonte II was carried through the crowd as he danced and acknowledged all those present.

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and other sub-chiefs will mourn him deeply as he is one of the long-serving traditional rulers in the Ga State.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh