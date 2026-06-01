The son of Zinedine Zidane has secured a place in a 2026 World Cup squad and is set to appear on the sport’s biggest stage

His selection has attracted attention because he is one of four goalkeepers chosen, despite most nations taking only three to the tournament

The 28-year-old has built a respectable career in Spain and has already gained senior international experience, earning recognition through consistent performances at club level

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One of football’s most famous surnames will be represented at the 2026 World Cup this summer.

The player involved has built a professional career in his own right, spending his entire career so far in Spain and producing performances that have earned him international recognition.

Zinedine Zidane's Son Named in World Cup Squad – Not France

Source: Getty Images

However, it is his surname, and the legendary figure who made it famous, that continues to attract attention. This summer, he will get the chance to step out from under that enormous shadow on football’s biggest stage.

What makes his selection particularly noteworthy is not only his family name, but also the manner in which he has been included in the squad, with the decision raising a number of questions.

Zidane’s Son Included in Algeria’s World Cup Squad

According to TalkSport, Luca Zidane, the son of French football icon and 1998 World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane, has been named in Algeria’s 26-man squad for the World Cup by head coach Vladimir Petković.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper, who plays for Granada CF, has been selected as one of four goalkeepers in Algeria’s squad. The decision is unusual, as most countries typically travel to a World Cup with no more than three goalkeepers.

Luca Zidane represented France at youth level from the under-16s through to the under-20s but never received a senior call-up for Les Bleus.

Eligible through his Algerian heritage, he has gone on to earn six senior caps for Algeria.

His appearances include this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, where he was involved in a mass altercation during Algeria’s 2-0 defeat to Nigeria national football team.

Luca Zidane during Algeria's 1-0 win against Burkina Faso on December 28, 2025. Photo by Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

At club level, Zidane has enjoyed a solid campaign, making 26 appearances in Spain’s second division and keeping eight clean sheets.

He will be joined in Algeria’s World Cup squad by several more high-profile names, including Rayan Aït-Nouri and former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb.

Meanwhile, former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez, now playing for Al Ahli, will spearhead Algeria’s attacking options.

Why Zidane's son chose Algeria over France

Born in Marseille, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper represented France at youth level and appeared destined to follow his father’s international path.

That outlook shifted on September 19, 2025, when he formally switched allegiance to Algeria, the land of his grandparents, as reported by beIN Sports.

He has repeatedly pointed to his grandfather as the inspiration behind the move, stressing that emotion, not opportunity, guided his choice.

CAF sanctions Zidane's son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that CAF has handed down sanctions to Luca Zidane and the Algerian national team following scenes of disorder after their AFCON 2025 quarter-final defeat to Nigeria.

Zidane was at the centre of the chaos as Algerian players confronted the referee in the aftermath of the loss to the Super Eagles.

Source: YEN.com.gh