The nurses and midwives at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have joined the doctors at the facility on strike

The nurses and midwives indicated that they are embarking on the industrial action due to similar reasons as the doctors

Ghanaians on social media shared different thoughts, with some people supporting the health workers while others condemned them

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has indicated that its members have joined the ongoing strike by the doctors over the suspension of the hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo.

KATH Nurses and Midwives join the doctors on strike over the suspension of the hospital's CEO. Photo credit: @kathhospital

Source: Facebook

A statement issued on Saturday, June 6, 2026, by the GRNMA indicated that the Health Minister's directive to suspend the CEO is not an effective response to the challenges faced by the hospital.

“The two-week suspension of the Chief Executive Officer is unnecessary and is definitely not the solution to the enormous pressure, infrastructural challenges, congestion, inadequate logistics, and resource constraints confronting the hospital on a daily basis,” the statement said.

The nurses and midwives argued that the safety of patients and quality healthcare delivery cannot be achieved through the suspension of the CEO, stressing that the systemic challenges facing the hospital remain unresolved.

In the statement, the association called on the Ministry of Health to operationalise the health facilities in the region meant to decongest KATH.

It added that the government must urgently retool, expand and improve the infrastructure and resources of the hospital to strengthen its capacity to function effectively as a centre of excellence.

The GRNMA at KATH further demanded the immediate withdrawal of the suspension of the CEO, insisting that the embattled CEO must be allowed to continue managing the hospital to help address operational pressures and support overstretched health workers, particularly in the emergency department.

The nurses and midwives warned that they would join the strike action from 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, if the Minister of Health does not reverse the directive.

"We wish to state categorically that effective 8:00 am, 7th June 2026, Nurses and Midwives at KATH will join the strike if the directive from the Honourable Minister for Health is not rescinded."

Read the full statement below:

Reactions to KATH GRNMA strike

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the press statement shared by Dr Banda Khalifa on X. Read them below:

@Teimensah1 said:

"There is no way they can show solidarity more than by going on strike. If we can't separate the admin side from the operation of hospitals, then medical staff should not be appointed to the admin of health facilities. Since roles have become sensitive to interest."

@AgboSelorm wrote:

"This is just stupidity. Doctors cannot be abusing their power in such ways."

@nkrumahbabaa said:

"Do health workers think they and their families are absolved of the consequences of not having access to emergency health services? Or they'll manage health emergencies involving themselves and their loved ones in their various homes."

@UTDErnesto wrote:

"I really need education here. How does the suspension of the KATH CEO solve the situation at the Emergency Department?"

@god_the_wan said:

"Doctors and nurses in this country think they're better off than anybody. The audacity, is it not the government paying you, people? Go to hell if you want. It's not the Health Minister who is the problem; your inability to check your members is the problem."

@NPKAY24 wrote:

"Akandoh ankasa what at all did he do for Mahama that he can't fire him? Obviously, his ministerial job (and that of many others) is just a "thank you" appointment, not because he's the most qualified/competent candidate available."

@korlivic said:

"Good. Now is the time to replace them with the nurses at home. We thank them for their voluntary resignation. Ghana will forever remember them. It time to fill those vacancy with new people."

Source: YEN.com.gh