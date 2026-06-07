The Ghanaian football community, along with the Ga state, is mourning the loss of Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte, a revered figure in both spheres

Known privately as Thomas Okine, he was instrumental in shaping Hearts of Oak's success during the late 1990s and early 2000s

Social media has been flooded with tributes from fans, mourning the passing of the influential football administrator turned traditional ruler

Gbese Mantse, His Royal Majesty Dr Nii Ayi Bonte II, has reportedly died, prompting an outpouring of grief from Ghana’s football community and beyond.

The revered traditional ruler, known in private life as Thomas Okine, was a key figure in one of the most successful eras in Hearts of Oak's history and remained a respected voice in both sports and traditional leadership.

Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte Reportedly Passes Away, Ghana Football Fans React

Source: Facebook

Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte passes away

According to local media reports, corroborated by Maxonline, Nii Ayi Bonte II passed away on Saturday, June 6.

While the cause of death had not been officially confirmed at the time of reporting, many reports have linked his passing to health-related challenges.

His reported death comes days after he performed customary rites to lift the annual ban on noise-making and began preparations to lead activities for the Homowo Festival.

Fans react to Gbese Mantse's death

News of his reported demise spread rapidly across social media, with supporters, football lovers and members of the Ga community sharing heartfelt tributes. YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions from X:

@myodum mourned:

"Ooow so sad. I remember his voice on radio esp that match vs Stade de Malian. May he rest in peace."

@Rasheed844 decried:

"Slow ooo. All the legends are going. Rest easy, champion."

@kofiofei1 shared:

"Oww!! My condolences to his family and to the Gbese stool."

@WITH_BRAHARRY added:

"The great tree of oak had indeed fallen."

@eddysyyy summed up:

"It’s sad."

Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte Reportedly Passes Away, Ghana Football Fans React

Source: Facebook

Who is Nii Ayi Bonte?

Born to the late Emmanuel Ayitey Okai of Gbese and Charlotte Kwaamah Ankrah of Otublohum Dadebanaa in Accra, Nii Ayi Bonte II built a distinguished career before ascending to the Gbese Stool in 2007.

An accountant by profession, he founded Lifetime Pharmacy Limited and Savemart Company Limited.

He also served on the Judicial Committees of the Ga Traditional Council and the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in Dodowa while contributing as a Commissioner of the Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission.

Before his ascension to the Gbese throne, Nii Ayi Bonte was a passionate football administrator whose impact reached far beyond the game.

Nii Ayi Bonte's contribution to Ghanaian sports

During his stewardship at Hearts of Oak as team manager and later chief executive officer (CEO), the Phobians enjoyed one of the most decorated periods in club history, capturing several major trophies, including the CAF Champions League, CAF Super Cup and the inaugural CAF Confederation Cup.

He also played a notable role in boxing administration, managing Joseph “King Kong” Agbeko and promoting World Boxing Federation (WBF) title events in Ghana.

Throughout his life, Nii Ayi Bonte combined service, leadership and passion across several fields.

Source: YEN.com.gh