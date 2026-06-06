England claimed a hard-fought win over New Zealand in a warm-up fixture on June 6 as preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup gathered pace

Head coach Thomas Tuchel used the occasion to rotate his squad, handing minutes to 22 players

The Three Lions have been drawn in Group L alongside Ghana, Croatia and Panama, with their World Cup campaign set to begin on June 17

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England secured a slender 1-0 victory over New Zealand in a pre-World Cup friendly at Raymond James Stadium, offering Ghana an early glimpse of one of their group-stage opponents ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A first-half header from Harry Kane proved decisive as Thomas Tuchel's side ended a two-match winless run and picked up a much-needed confidence boost before the tournament kicks off in North America.

Despite claiming victory, England delivered another uninspiring attacking display, raising fresh questions about their cutting edge in the final third.

England 1-0 New Zealand: Ghana’s World Cup Rivals Grind Out Narrow Warm-Up Win

Source: Getty Images

Kane delivers as England end winless run

The Three Lions entered the contest under pressure after failing to win either of their previous two matches following qualification.

However, New Zealand refused to make life easy for the 1966 world champions.

The All Whites, who became the second nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after Japan, sat deep, stayed compact and looked dangerous on the counterattack.

England dominated possession but struggled to find openings against a disciplined defensive setup.

Just when it seemed the opening half would end goalless, Kane stepped up.

A precise delivery from the right flank found the Bayern Munich striker inside the box, and he expertly glanced his header into the bottom corner moments before the interval to break the deadlock.

The goal ultimately separated the two sides in a contest that lacked many clear-cut opportunities.

England 1-0 New Zealand: Ghana’s World Cup Rivals Grind Out Narrow Warm-Up Win

Source: Getty Images

Tuchel experiments as England's attack misfires again

Following the restart, Tuchel made wholesale changes, introducing an entirely different outfield team.

Among those handed an opportunity was Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha, who became the fifth-youngest player to debut for England's senior men's team and the youngest since Jude Bellingham in November 2020.

Yet the fresh legs did little to improve England's attacking fluency.

Ivan Toney thought he had won a penalty midway through the second period after being brought down inside the area, but the decision was overturned when an offside offence was spotted in the build-up.

The Al Ahli striker later squandered a golden opportunity, only for the assistant referee's flag to once again deny him.

With no further goals arriving, England settled for a narrow victory that will do little to ease concerns about their attacking output.

The Three Lions have now scored only twice across their last three outings, a statistic that could worry Tuchel given the wealth of firepower at his disposal.

Nonetheless, Opta indicates that Tuchel picked up his 10th win as England manager in his 13th match in charge.

Only Glenn Hoddle (12) needed fewer games to reach double figures for victories with the Three Lions (Fabio Capello and Walter Winterbottom also (13).

England will face Costa Rica on June 10 in their final tune-up match before opening their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17.

What England's results mean for Ghana?

For Ghana, the result may provide a degree of encouragement.

The Black Stars recently drew 1-1 with Wales and are scheduled to take on Honduras behind closed doors on June 9.

As Carlos Queiroz's men prepare for their opener against Panama, they will hope to begin with a positive result and capitalise on any weaknesses shown by England when the two sides eventually cross paths.

Source: YEN.com.gh