Anita Akua Akuffo, a Ghanaian media personality and her husband made their marriage legal in a country outside Ghana

The new wife shared photos of herself and her husband's civil wedding, with both of them looking happy and celebrating their marriage

Ghanaians on social media who saw the photos Anita shared celebrated with the legally wedded couple and prayed for them

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Anita Akua Akuffo, a Ghanaian media personality and her husband, Opoku Sanaa, have legalised their marriage a few weeks after they held their traditional marriage ceremony.

The media personality tied the knot with creative director and businessman Opoku Sanaa on Thursday, May 22, 2026.

Anita Akuffo and Opoku Sanaa legally marry in a civil wedding at Abu Dhabi. Photo credit: Anita Akuffo

Source: Facebook

Opoku Sanaa is a Dubai-based businessman and creative entrepreneur, as well as a musician, music director, and producer whose works are available on digital music platforms.

He has built a dynamic career bridging Ghana, the Middle East, and the global creative industry for over two decades.

After their traditional marriage, the newlyweds left Ghana for the United Kingdom (UK) for their honeymoon.

A few days after the wedding, Anita Akua Akuffo celebrated her birthday, and she shared a video of how she spent the day in Dubai with her husband.

Anita Akuffo and Opoku Sanaa's civil wedding

In a Facebook post, Anita Akuffo shared photos of their civil marriage. In her post, Anita Akuffo indicated that they made their marriage legal at the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi.

She did not state the date they got married, but the caption said:

"Signed, sealed and official."

Anita Akuffo wore a white dress with a fascinator and shoes in the same colour. Opoku Sanaa wore a blue-black suit and black shoes.

In one of their photos, the two wore a smile and showed their marriage certificate.

The Facebook post is below:

Reactions to Anita Akuffo's civil marriage

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Anita Akua Akuffo. Read them below:

Collins Nana Andoh said:

"Lessons well learnt. The 400K you guys would have used for the wedding for Ghanafoɔ to come and chop without paying is being used for the joy outside. Wisdom. Congratulations Anita. I wish you guys well in your marriage."

Maame Frema Queenstar wrote:

"All my life, this is the kind of marriage I have prayed for. I will never do piiipo piiipo, then later go home and cry. I will never let people come and eat peky333 and later gossip that the food wasn’t yummy. If I get kraa, I will do it on the sea, you swim, you take your meat. Congratulations, big sis."

Sophia Fiador said:

"You have stolen my type of marriage, la. Simple and classy. Go spend your money on each other rather than doing something elaborate for people to come and eat and judge. F3f333f3 congratulations 🎊. Let love win."

Besamayeh Hellen wrote:

"Congratulations, finally. You have won the mini-handcuff 🥰."

Zuwairatu Abdul-Rahman said:

"I never knew you were that simple. This is so beautiful 😍. May Almighty Allah bless your new home 🤲🏻🙏🏻🥰🍾🎉."

Nhyiraba Bosuo wrote:

"Awwnnnn so beautiful 😍 congratulations once again, your home is blessed 🙏🏻."

Christiana Joseph Gani said:

"Beautiful congratulations Mr & Mrs OS 🎉🙏."

Source: YEN.com.gh