The FBI has triggered massive reactions following its major announcement regarding efforts to bring fraudsters to book

The agency has announced the launch of a poll known as the Most Wanted Fraudsters list to apprehend persons who have defrauded Americans

Social media users have meanwhile shared varied opinions on the move taken by the FBI in its quest to deal with fraudsters

The US has ramped up efforts in its quest to apprehend persons found to have defrauded Americans.

In this vein, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a new list known as the Most Wanted Fraudsters list.

The US, under President Trump, launches the FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters list. Image credit: Mandel Ngan, The Dallas Morning News/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The list, according to the FBI, was launched on June 4 and has been set up to identify individuals charged with defrauding the American people.

The FBI Director Kash Patel explained the negative impact these fraudulent acts are having on Americans, hence the need for decisive action.

He said the Internet Crime Complaint Centre (IC3) Annual Report shows fraud costs Americans billions of dollars annually.

“Today we are launching the Vice President’s historic initiative of the ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters’ list, representing some of the alleged worst of the worst who stole millions in taxpayer money and allowing federal law enforcement to mobilize the full weight of law enforcement to bring these individuals to justice.”

At the time of writing, the list contained the names of 8 individuals from different countries, such as the United States, Jamaica, the Philippines, and Somalia.

The FBI has called on persons with information on the individuals on the FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters list to reach out to the agency.

Below is the X post by the FBI announcing the launch of the Most Wanted Fraudsters list:

FBI breaks silence on Abu Trica

The launch of the FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters list comes on the back of a statement from the US Small Business Administration regarding Ghanaian social media figure Abu Trica.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 4, the law enforcement agency spoke about its crackdown on fraud involving multiple Ghanaian nationals.

The statement said they were targeting five Ghanaians for defrauding victims of more than $15 million in multiple states.

The FBI said it had successfully detained three of the suspects, who are facing charges in the US, and added that the other two, Abu Trica and his friend Daniel Yusif, were awaiting extradition to the US to stand trial.

Abu Trica emotionally recounts how his sister died after his arrest and prolonged incarceration on fraud charges. Image credit: GHArticles, AbuTrica, Gossips24TV

Source: Facebook

Reactions to FBI launching Most Wanted list

Social media users have meanwhile shared their views on the FBI’s move to go after persons involved in defrauding Americans.

@kishavega6 stated:

“You mean defrauding the government, not the people. Let’s be clear…”

@RealLifePlays1 stated:

“You’re going to catch them all, I can see that happening for certain. MAGA.”

@hiremirandas added

“You are missing quite a few fraudsters, but I can see the narrative the FBI is trying to spin as usual. I’m not shocked because they’ve been spinning that narrative since slavery began…”

Abu Trica speaks about his sister’s death

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica recounted how his sister died while he remained in custody after his arrest by the FBI.

In an interview on Onua TV, he attributed his sister’s death to the stress she went through while fighting his alleged unjust incarceration.

Source: YEN.com.gh