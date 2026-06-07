Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during an international friendly between Denmark and Ukraine in Odense, sparking concern among players, staff and supporters.

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The former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder later regained consciousness and walked off the field.

Christian Eriksen: Ex Man United star collapses on pitch as Denmark friendly abandoned

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The incident immediately brought back memories of Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during the 2021 European Championship, when he collapsed during Denmark’s match against Finland in Copenhagen.

On that occasion, the Danish playmaker received emergency treatment on the pitch before being stretchered off.

Following the incident, Eriksen was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, allowing him to continue his professional career. He later joined Brentford in January 2022 after his contract with Inter Milan was terminated.

Eriksen Receives Immediate Medical Attention

Another frightening moment unfolded on Sunday evening when the 34-year-old collapsed during the second half of Denmark’s friendly against Ukraine.

Danish outlet TipsBladet described the scene in its live coverage, reporting:

"Scary scenes in Odense. Christian Eriksen fell into the grass and lay completely still. He is now receiving treatment."

Players from both teams immediately rushed to Eriksen’s side as medical personnel quickly entered the pitch. His wife was also seen making her way onto the field.

Fortunately, Eriksen regained consciousness shortly afterwards.

Within minutes, he was back on his feet and left the pitch to loud applause from supporters inside the stadium.

The match was immediately suspended before being officially abandoned, with both teams leaving the field.

The Danish Football Association later issued a brief statement on social media.

"Christian Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances.

"The match has been called off."

Doctors and Denmark Manager Provide Positive Update

DBU doctor Morten Boesen confirmed that Eriksen was responsive and able to leave the field under his own power.

"Christian is doing well and walked off the field himself. As I see it, the pacemaker is beating as it should. He was briefly gone, but very quickly regained consciousness, and we were quickly in contact with him," Boesen said.

"He will now be examined further at the hospital to find out what caused the incident. We are in constant contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian is doing well, and he asked me to greet all the players and say he was okay."

Denmark manager Brian Riemer also expressed relief after receiving positive news about the midfielder.

"First of all, it’s a very shocking experience for everyone. The staff, the players, the opponents," Riemer told TV2.

"The most important thing was initially that we received a report about Christian. It was handled fantastically by doctor Morten Boesen, who was able to say that Christian is doing well, which is the only thing that matters in this situation."

Eriksen left Manchester United last summer after three seasons with the club and joined Wolfsburg on a free transfer.

He made 34 appearances in all competitions last season and scored three goals.

Just days earlier, during a friendly against DR Congo, Eriksen earned his 150th international cap, becoming the first player in Denmark’s history to reach that milestone.

Source: YEN.com.gh