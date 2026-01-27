FIFA Moves to Decide on Banning Country Targeted by Trump’s Travel Ban

FIFA are reportedly close to reaching a final decision on whether to ban a major nation from the 2026 World Cup.

The country in question is also on Donald Trump’s travel ban list and has faced calls for suspension following recent controversy.

The US President has suspended visa applications from a total of 75 countries, many of which have already qualified for the world’s biggest international tournament.

This year’s World Cup, set to be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature a record 48 teams.

However, the tournament has faced repeated uncertainty, with some nations considering boycotts in response to Trump’s controversial policies.

FIFA’s Position on Senegal and a Potential Ban

One nation that has faced calls for severe punishment, including a possible World Cup ban, is Senegal, winners of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Their controversial AFCON final saw players walk off the pitch following a highly disputed penalty decision, sparking widespread backlash.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) clarified that they did not condone the actions of the entire Senegal team, apart from Sadio Mane. CAF officials stated:

"We condemn the unacceptable behaviour from some players and officials."

Footage of the incident is currently under review, with CAF promising to refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action. Potential sanctions include a fine between €50,000 and €100,000 (£43,000–£86,000), as well as suspensions for individual players and manager Pape Thiaw.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, CAF is close to finalising a verdict, but FIFA is reportedly opposed to banning the team from the World Cup this summer.

Calls for Disqualification from Moroccan Lawyer

Moroccan attorney Adil Mouline publicly called for Senegal to face the most severe sanctions, including a World Cup ban. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

"In this context, the ONLY sanction that can fulfill the overarching goals of JUSTICE and DETERRENCE is the formal disqualification of the Senegal national team from the AFCON 2025 final, the nullification and extinguishment of any claim to the title or trophy arising from that match, and the suspension of the Senegal national team from the FIFA World Cup 2026."

Despite these calls, FIFA is not believed to be seriously considering a ban as an option for the 2026 tournament.

